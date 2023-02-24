Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start off trading on Friday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock is rocketing more than 65% following positive results from its ADHD treatment.
- Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER) shares are surging over 36% following news of KSH Capital’s stake in the company.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is soaring more than 27% without any news this morning.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are rising over 18% as extreme volatility continues.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock is climbing close to 17% in early morning trading.
- ASLAN Pharma (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares are heading more than 14% higher after announcing a $20 million private placement.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is increasing over 13% after releasing its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) shares are getting a more than 13% boost after announcing a share sale and a buyback plan.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) stock is jumping over 11% on Friday morning.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are up 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) stock is plummeting more than 38% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares are diving over 35% after releasing data from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is tumbling more than 16% after announcing a strategic reorganization.
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares are taking an over 16% beating after releasing Q4 2022 earnings.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) stock is sliding more than 16% following a massive rally yesterday on research data.
- Genesis Growth Tech (NASDAQ:GGAA) shares are decreasing over 16% after a rally from speculators.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock is dropping more than 14% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are slipping over 14% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) stock is dipping almost 11% after rallying yesterday alongside a merger announcement.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% following its investor day presentation.
