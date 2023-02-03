Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks are SEC filings, public offerings, earnings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is rocketing more than 204% following a mixup concerning recent SEC filings.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are soaring over 178% after revealing plans for new cancer tests.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock is surging more than 37% after announcing it will explore strategic alternatives.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares are gaining 29%on reports Ryan Cohen is taking a stake in the company.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is increasing 27% after closing its public offering.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares are climbing over 21% after announcing plans to raise $500 million.
- Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock is rising 18% on Friday morning.
- GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) shares are jumping more than 15% alongside news of insider buying.
- Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock is getting an over 13% boost after requesting the withdrawal of a prior earnings report.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are up more than 13% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is crashing nearly 42% after filing for a public offering.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are plummeting over 40% on Friday morning.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is diving more than 20% after rallying yesterday on $44 million equity line of credit news.
- MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) shares are taking an over 25% beating as they fall alongside a public offering.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is falling almost 25% after rallying yesterday.
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares are tumbling close to 24% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is sliding more than 19% as volatility continues this week.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares are slipping over 18% following a surprise rally late on Thursday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is dipping more than 17% following a potential short squeeze yesterday.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 16% after announcing a registered direct offering.
