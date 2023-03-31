Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday 2023?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Good Friday and we’ve got an answer.
The short answer is that the stock market is closed for Good Friday in 2023. Good Friday is traditionally a stock market holiday, which means both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange won’t be open.
Good Friday is an interesting stock market holiday in that it’s not a Federal holiday. The stock market closes for Federal holidays throughout the year, but Good Friday is a specific instance where it closes for a holiday without Federal recognition.
And to answer another quick question, the stock market is always closed for Easter. Easter always takes place on a Sunday and the stock market is closed on weekends. Outside of Good Friday, the market doesn’t close due to Easter.
More Stock Market Holidays
Traders wondering when else the stock market is closed this year are in luck! We’ve got a quick list to help with that. Here are the remainder of the stock market holidays for 2023!
- Good Friday — Friday, April 7
- Memorial Day — Monday, May 29
- Juneteenth National Independence Day — Monday, June 19
- Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4
- Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4
- Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25
Of course, the stock market is still open today and there’s plenty of news to read about!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.