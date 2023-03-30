SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Will SHIB Reach 1 Cent in 2023?

Here's where the experts think SHIB is headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 30, 2023, 3:12 pm EDT
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions vary widely among numerous experts.
  • However, calls for a 1-cent price target have brought more attention to these expert calls.
  • Here’s where three leading experts think the token is headed from here.
Shiba Inu price predictions - Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Will SHIB Reach 1 Cent in 2023?

Source: Maria Shipakina / Shutterstock.com

Investors in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) certainly have plenty to be excited about. Crypto valuations are pumping higher again, leading to heightened expectations around Shiba Inu price predictions moving forward.

As a key meme token, made popular by various social media sites promoting high-growth assets, Shiba Inu has surged in popularity as an extremely speculative asset that’s exploded in value in recent years.

However, since the crypto bubble of 2021 deflated, Shiba Inu and its crypto brethren have been beaten down significantly from their peaks. A range of sector-specific and macro concerns are at least partly responsible for this move.

Accordingly, with investors seemingly looking past the recent banking turmoil toward the next bull market, digital assets such as SHIB appear to be coming into focus once again. Shiba Inu’s Shibarium testnet just passed a significant milestone, and retail investors are clearly giddy about this project’s future.

So, is a 1-cent price target in the cards for this year, or ever? Let’s see what the experts think.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions

For context, SHIB currently trades at $0.00001 per token at the time of writing.

  • Wallet Investor provides a one-year price forecast of $0.000000945 per token for SHIB.
  • Similarly, Gov Capital projects SHIB could be worth $0.0000457 in one year and $0.000245 in five years.
  • Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests SHIB could average $0.0000267 in 2024 and $0.0000555 in 2028.

