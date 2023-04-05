Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical news, company updates, earnings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is rocketing more than 52% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) shares are soaring over 32% without any news this morning.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock is surging more than 32% despite a lack of news on Wednesday.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares are rising 13% as it continues to rally on approval for its Covid-19 drug.
- Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stock is increasing over 12% in early morning trading today.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares are climbing more than 11% alongside positive clinical trial data.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock is gaining close to 11% after announcing a new CEO.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are jumping over 10% on Wednesday morning.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock is getting a more than 10% boost following a business update for March.
- Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) shares are up over 9% as the stock bounces back from a public offering announcement yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is diving more than 18% following a rally yesterday.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are tumbling over 18% after insider trading sent them higher yesterday.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is taking a more than 15% beating after earnings rallied shares earlier this week.
- Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) shares are falling over 14% on Wednesday morning.
- Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) stock is retreating more than 13% following a rally with its public debut.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares are decreasing over 12% on no apparent news this morning.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is heading more than 12% lower on Wednesday morning.
- The NFT Gaming Company (NASDAQ:NFTG) shares are slipping over 12% following a rally yesterday.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock is dipping more than 11% after rallying Tuesday on a licensing agreement.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% with the release of its latest earnings report.
