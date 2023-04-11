WW Stock Price Prediction: Why This Analyst Says WW International Could Soar 216%

One of the season’s biggest market winners just got more good news. WW International (NASDAQ:WW), known previously as Weight Watchers, has announced the closing of its acquisition of telehealth firm Sequence. News of the pending deal first broke in March 2023, quickly sending WW stock up.
Today marks its finalization, and the market is reacting very well, pushing the small-cap company out of the penny stock category. But today’s growth is also being spurred by a bullish take from Wall Street. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English has issued a “buy” rating for the stock and issued a hefty price target. This could be the start of an important new chapter as 2023 enters its second quarter.
Does this mean that WW is about to become one of the year’s breakout stocks? It certainly seems possible with the recent progress the company has made. Let’s take a closer look at today’s news and what investors should be expecting.
What’s Happening With WW Stock?
Since its initial surge last month, WW stock remained below the $5 price point. However, today it has surged to $6 per share, rising more than 45% as of this writing. The stock doesn’t appear to be slowing down as bullish energy abounds. Now that the deal has been finalized, the company has plenty of room to run.
The primary reason Wall Street is excited about WW International’s new acquisition is the access it will provide to a fast-growing market. Ever since the rise of popular drug Ozempic, the market for obesity treatments has been red hot. Bloomberg reports that it is at the core of English’s bullish thesis on WW stock. As he stated in a note:
“We believe a catalyst for a turnaround has emerged with its new obesity drug on-ramp solution. With the now completed acquisition of Sequence, WW will begin to offer a pharmaceutical based clinical subscription service that it can integrate with its legacy behavioral based weight management offering.”
The analyst also noted that he believes the new deal will help boost earnings per share for WW International, thereby elevating WW stock. For investors, though, the most important thing to take away from English’s note on WW is his new price target.
The analyst has increased his price prediction from $3.80 to $13 per share, implying upside potential of 216% from where the stock closed on Monday, April 10. When an expert predicts that type of growth, particularly for a small-cap company that spent the previous year trending downward, it is noteworthy.
According to Bloomberg’s data, English is more bullish on WW stock than anyone else on Wall Street. However, if the stock continues rising, other experts will likely issue similar takes.
A Healthy Economic Outlook
English may be Wall Street’s biggest bull when it comes to WW stock. But he is not the only expert who sees the company as a key buying opportunity. Before the obesity drug hype propelled it onto Wall Street’s radar, InvestorPlace‘s Thomas Yeung named it to a list of stocks to buy for under $10. He described it as a “particularly attractive bet for risk-seeking investors who believe 2023 will see a milder-than-expected recession.”
Now investors have even more reason to bet on the stock before it rises even further. Even if the recession isn’t so mild, those with the means will still seek obesity treatments. This will be a boon for Sequence and by default, for WW International.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.