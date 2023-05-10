FCNCA Stock Earnings: First Citizens Misses EPS, Revenue Estimates

First Citizens (NASDAQ:FCNCA) just reported results for the first quarter of 2023.
- First Citizens reported earnings per share of $20.09. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of $20.17.
- The company reported revenue of $850 million.
- This was 21.3% worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $1.08 billion.
- You can read the full First Citizens press release here.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.