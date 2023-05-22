Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial results, shareholder meetings, upcoming earnings, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock is rocketing more than 53% as it plans to cover clinical trial results this morning.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares are soaring over 49% alongside heavy trading.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock is rising more than 31% after announcing positive clinical trial results.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares are gaining over 30% this morning.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) stock is climbing more than 29% on Monday morning.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares are increasing over 23% with the release of Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock is heading more than 19% higher after announcing a general shareholder meeting.
- CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) shares are getting an over 17% boost today.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is jumping close to 17% after announcing Board changes.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are up 16% today.
10 Top Losers
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is plummeting more than 30% after announcing a public equity offering.
- Mallinckrodt (NYSEMKT:MNK) shares are diving over 22% today.
- Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) stock is tumbling more than 21% on a proposed public offering.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares are taking a nearly 17% beating today.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock is sliding over 18% on Monday morning.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are decreasing more than 14% today.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) stock is dropping over 13% after announcing shareholder meeting results.
- Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) shares are slipping more than 13% ahead of its earnings release later today.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is dipping over 12% after announcing plans to modify a clinical trials design.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are up more than 12% on a delisting update.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.