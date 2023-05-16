Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Tuesday!
Earnings reports are dominating our pre-market movers with many companies releasing results for the first quarter of 2023 today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is rocketing more than 72% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares are soaring close to 71% after signing a distribution agreement for its electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging stations.
- GD Culture (NASDAQ:GDC) stock is surging over 37% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are gaining more than 26% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) stock is rising over 23% despite delaying its earnings report.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are increasing more than 21% with heavy trading today.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock is climbing over 18% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares are getting a more than 18% boost this morning.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock is jumping almost 15% alongside insider buying.
- ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock is crashing nearly 31% with disappointing earnings for Q1.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares are diving more than 25% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) stock is falling over 23% as it launches a public offering.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares are taking a more than 20% beating after releasing Q1 results.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is dropping over 19% ahead of its earnings release later today.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are sliding more than 17% with the release of its interim Q1 results.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock is decreasing over 17% this morning.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares are slipping more than 15% following an earnings rally yesterday.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is dipping close to 15% on mixed Q1 earnings.
- Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) shares close out our pre-market stock overs down over 14% alongside public offering news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.