Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday!
Moving stocks are a Chinese market rally, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock is rocketing more than 134% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Leju (NYSE:LEJU) shares are soaring over 86% as it also sees strong pre-market trading as Chinese stocks come off a market holiday.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is surging more than 55% as it also sees strong trading today.
- Wah Fu Education (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares are increasing close to 51% after announcing an agreement with Nanjing Agricultural University’ School of Continuing Education to launch an online education program.
- Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock is gaining over 41% alongside the Chinese stock rally today.
- Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares are rising nearly 42% after announcing a capital raise.
- AGBA (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is climbing more than 35% following a dip yesterday.
- CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) shares are getting an over 34% boost after announcing public offering news.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is jumping more than 34% following its public debut.
- Ostin Technology (NASDAQ:OST) shares are up over 29% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock is crashing more than 62% after jumping on jail contract news yesterday.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares are plummeting almost 45% alongside its Q1 earnings report.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock is diving over 38% after subleasing a portion of its factory.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares are tumbling more than 35% on Tuesday morning.
- GD Culture (NASDAQ:GDC) stock is taking an over 34% beating following a major rally yesterday.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are sliding more than 26% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is falling over 24% after a large rally yesterday.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) shares are dropping more than 24% following a delisting notice.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock is slipping over 22% following a bankruptcy warning.
- ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 21%.
