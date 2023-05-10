Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we see what shares are on rising and falling on Wednesday!
Moving stocks are loads of earnings reports, an acquisition deal, and more.
Let’s get into this news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) stock is rocketing more than 122% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares are soaring over 84% on news it’s being bought for $1.7 billion.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is surging more than 56% ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are gaining over 34% alongside a positive outlook.
- Dirtt Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock is increasing more than 30% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares are rising over 28% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock is heading more than 24% higher without any news this morning.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares are getting an over 23% boost on no clear news today.
- ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) stock is jumping more than 20% after announcing plans for FoxGPT.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) shares are up over 17% alongside Food and Drug Administration approval for its Fabry disease treatment.
10 Top Losers
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) stock is plummeting close to 42% after releasing Q1 earnings and announcing plans to go private.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) shares are diving more than 27% following a regulatory update on one of its drugs.
- Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) stock is tumbling over 20% after undergoing a massive rally yesterday.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares are taking a more than 20% beating following a Tuesday rally.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is falling over 18% after climbing higher yesterday.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares are sliding almost 17% with a weak revenue guidance.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock is dropping nearly 17% on mixed Q1 results.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares are slipping more than 13% after releasing its Q1 earnings.
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock is dipping over 13% after releasing a lackluster outlook.
- Coherent (NYSE:COHR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% as earnings disappoint.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.