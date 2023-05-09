UPST Stock Earnings: Upstart Beats EPS, Misses Revenue Estimates

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) just reported results for the first quarter of 2023.
- Upstart posted a loss per share of 47 cents. This is better than the analyst estimate for a loss per share of 81 cents.
- The company reported revenue of $102.93 million.
- This is worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $108.96 million.
- You can read the full Upstart press release here.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.