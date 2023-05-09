Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Tue, May 9 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

UPST Stock Earnings: Upstart Beats EPS, Misses Revenue Estimates

Upstart lost 47 cents per share

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 9, 2023, 4:50 pm EDT
UPST stock - UPST Stock Earnings: Upstart Beats EPS, Misses Revenue Estimates

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) just reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Upstart posted a loss per share of 47 cents. This is better than the analyst estimate for a loss per share of 81 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $102.93 million.
  • This is worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $108.96 million.
  • You can read the full Upstart press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/05/upst-stock-earnings-upstart-beats-eps-misses-revenue-estimates/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC