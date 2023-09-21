Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are share distributions, a merger approval, a stock offering, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXV) stock is rocketing more than 126% after announcing Sept. 27, 2023, as a distribution date for shares.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) shares are soaring over 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock is surging more than 34% without any clear news this morning.
- Murphy Canyon Acquisition (NASDAQ:MURF) shares are rising over 24% after getting shareholder approval for its merger with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is gaining more than 22% on Thursday morning.
- TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) shares are climbing over 22% as it continues to rally on an extended deadline.
- Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) stock is increasing more than 19% after announcing a presentation in October.
- Antelope Entertainment (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares are jumping over 19% on Thursday morning.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is getting a more than 14% boost following a massive rally on Wednesday.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares are up 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is diving over 15% alongside a stock offering filing.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are tumbling more than 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock is taking an over 14% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares are sliding more than 13% on Thursday morning.
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock is decreasing over 12% today.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are falling more than 12% after rallying on a commercial product launch.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock is dropping over 11% roughly one month after its initial public offering (IPO).
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares are sliding more than 11% as it heads for liquidation and dissolution.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock is dipping over 11% following lackluster clinical trial results.
- 36KR (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 10% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.