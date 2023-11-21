Is the Stock Market Closed on Black Friday 2023?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Black Friday 2023 and we’ve got the answer to that question!
Traders might think that the stock market is closed on Black Friday 2023 but that’s not the case. Instead, the stock market will only close early that day with trading ending at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same holds true for banks and federal offices, which will be open but may operate at reduced hours.
The big reason that some traders wonder if the stock market is closed for Black Friday has to do with Thanksgiving. The market does close for that holiday, which causes some to wonder if it’s closed for trading the following day.
Stock Market Holidays
Investors are also likely wondering when else the stock market will be closed in 2023 outside of this upcoming holiday. After Thanksgiving, there’s only one more stock market holiday to look forward to this year.
The stock market will be closed when Dec. 25 rolls around for Christmas Day. That’s on a Monday this year, which means traders will get to enjoy an extra-long weekend before returning to the market. It also bears mentioning that markets will be closed the following Monday for New Year’s Day.
Of course, there’s still plenty of stock market happenings traders need to know about before this week’s holiday.
