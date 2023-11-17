Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are a business separation, earnings reports, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) stock is rocketing more than 160% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) shares are soaring over 74% after being separated from Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS).
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock is surging more than 35% without any apparent news this morning.
- Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OLIT) shares are gaining close to 29% after getting a new contract.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock is increasing over 22% despite a lack of news on Friday.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares are rising nearly 19% after beating Q3 estimates.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is climbing more than 16% on Friday morning.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares are heading over 12% higher today.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock is getting a more than 11% boost after announcing a note subscription agreement.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares are up over 11% on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is plummeting more than 31% following a rally yesterday.
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) shares are diving over 28% alongside preliminary Q3 earnings.
- Alpha Technology (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock is tumbling more than 19% as it retreats from a rally.
- Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) shares are taking an over 19% beating this morning.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is sliding more than 14% without any news this morning.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are decreasing almost 14% after releasing Q3 results yesterday.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is dropping over 13% alongside a proposed stock offering.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are slipping more than 13% today.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is dipping close to 13% after a quick rally yesterday.
- Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% after rallying yesterday on debt refinancing news.
