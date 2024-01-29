Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the trading week with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy trading of shares, a reverse stock split, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock is rocketing more than 201% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are soaring over 88% following a reverse stock split last week.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is surging 47% alongside strong early morning trading today.
- Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) shares are gaining more than 34% on Monday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is heading over 29% higher with heavy trading today.
- Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ:JZ) shares are rising more than 24% on Monday morning.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock is increasing close to 20% today.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares are jumping nearly 20% this morning.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock is climbing over 16% today.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are up more than 16% on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is crashing over 60% after pricing a public offering.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares are plummeting more than 35% this morning.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is diving 25% after updating investors on new exchange agreements with accredited investors.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are tumbling over 21% after getting a delisting notice.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is dropping more than 20% on Monday.
- Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares are decreasing over 17% today.
- Planet Green (NYSEMKT:PLAG) stock is declining more than 17% this morning.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are falling almost 17% after a recent rally.
- Planet Image (NASDAQ:YIBO) stock is slipping close to 17% following its public debut.
- Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 16% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.