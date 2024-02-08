Super Bowl Spending 2024: The Ultimate Price Breakdown for Tickets, TVs, and Game Day Festivities

It’s Game Day! The Super Bowl, originating in 1966, is the penultimate game in the NFL season, deciding whether the AFC or NFC champion will be crowned the best team in the league. Kickoff happens Sunday, February 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST, and this game could turn out to be among the most expensive yet for ardent fans — those looking to attend the game or watch at home.
This year’s Super Bowl will happen in Las Vegas and will certainly be among the most-watched events of the year. Let’s dive into some of the prices fans can expect to pay to partake in the festivities this year.
Ticket Prices
For those looking to attend this game in Las Vegas, let’s just say it’s not going to be cheap.
Fans can buy tickets on a variety of platforms, including StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seat. Currently, the cheapest seats are trading hands just shy of $6,000 apiece (depending on the platform), with some tickets at the higher end of the spectrum coming in at more than $50,000.
The Super Bowl 58 weekend in Vegas is more than just the game. Those who buy tickets will have plenty to do in Sin City. More than 450,000 people could flock to Las Vegas just for the festivities alone. Whether it’s watch parties, events or other star-studded entertainment, there will be plenty to keep fans busy. Of course, each of these outings has a price tag, so fans may want to set a budget before getting on a plane or hopping in the car.
Of course, there’s always the option of watching this event at home. But there’s nothing like the real thing. The question is whether the tailgate and all-day events are worth potentially half a year’s salary for some individuals.
Plenty to Budget For, Aside From the Game
The Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash in Vegas will feature 25 live shows, cirque-style acts, a Grid Iron Girls show, a Silent Disco and prizes for a truly excessive celebration. Bruno Mars will perform at Dolby Live, while Adele will have her “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace. Comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer will perform stand-up shows at the MGM Grand Garen Arena. So, even those who aren’t fans of the game can find a way to be entertained (and empty their wallets).
Ultimately, plenty of events are available for ardent fans to get involved in the game, each with its own price tag and associated costs (the food and drinks aren’t free). For those watching at home with a cable subscription, these are the only costs, but they can add up. However, the average viewer will spend more than $86 a person to watch the game at home, a number that actually came in lower than I was expecting — considering how expensive Super Bowl parties can be.
For those without cable, streaming the game will come at a cost, as it’s included in several streaming packages that aren’t free. Those who already have Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Fubo can watch the game as part of their monthly subscription cost. These services each have varying costs ranging from $6 to $80 per month.
The Experience Economy Remains Strong
My view is that experiences matter. Whether it’s spending $86 on food and drinks at home or shelling out $50,000 for the best seats in Las Vegas and making a weekend out of it, fans will find a way to justify the cost in the name of being there live or just enjoying the game.
However, it’s important to consider the opportunity cost of spending money on any experience. If it’s not your thing, investing that money (yeah, I know, boring) can provide greater long-term happiness. It’s really just a question of priorities. But you only live once.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.