ARPA Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot ARPA Crypto Go Next?

Up more than 11% today, ARPA (ARPA-USD) is certainly among the smaller-cap tokens seeing a surge in interest today. Investors may want to know where the experts peg ARPA price predictions, given its sharp rise. We’ll get to those in a minute.
The key catalyst driving today’s move is the release of ARPA’s first on-chain game. The team behind ARPA announced that its “dear.game” online crypto game has seen an impressive uptick in user activity. Sentiment around this token is improving, with many appearing to like what they see.
Investors will find little information on the game. But it appears to be aimed at allowing “players to explore their relationships within the game environment.” In an environment where blockchain gaming could be seeing a rebound, this announcement has come at the right time.
Notably, some whale activity has also been noted (large investments from notable investors). A single trade, valued at more than $2.2 million, was placed on ARPA prior to the announcement, and this investment has since increased by more than 50%. Other investors looking to ride on the coattails of these successful whales appear to be piling in to catch the rest of the alpha with this move.
So, how much alpha is left? Let’s dive into where some of the top crypto experts think ARPA could be headed from here.
ARPA Price Predictions
For context, ARPA currently trades at $0.099 per token at the time of writing.
- Walletinvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price forecast of $0.0987 and $0.188, respectively, for ARPA.
- Interestingly, Gov Capital is a little more bullish, suggesting ARPA could surge as high as $0.244 over the next year and $1.342 over the next five years.
- Digitalcoinprice projects ARPA could be worth as much as $0.26 in 2025 and $0.54 in 2029.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.