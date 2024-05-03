3 Under-the-Radar Cryptos Capable of 100X Gains Overnight

The crypto market never sleeps, and that means fortunes can be made or lost in the blink of an eye. There are always headlines of that one person who managed to come across an obscure crypto project and woke up a millionaire, and this is the main reason why many invest in crypto in the first place. Truth be told, you need to be very, very lucky to land such gains. But if you have some “fun money” to throw around, and an iron gut to stomach the risks, it might still make sense to put some capital to work into a few under-the-radar cryptos.
Getting in early on the right project can mean the difference between modest gains and life-changing wealth. However, with thousands of cryptocurrencies vying for attention, it is difficult to separate the contenders from the pretenders. That said, if you focus on projects with solid utility and a healthy track record, you could still see some exceptional gains. Here are three under-the-radar cryptos to research, for those looking to move up the risk spectrum.
ONEG8 (G8C-USD)
ONEG8 (G8C-USD) is a crypto startup with a market capitalization of just $5 million. That means it’s certainly among the penny cryptos that are inherently higher-risk.
That said, I think this cryptocurrency could appreciate significantly due to its tokenomics and recent partnerships. The crypto has a deflationary model, which should bode well for long-term investors. With a supply cap initially set at a maximum of 100 million coins, the number of circulating tokens is being steadily reduced to 21 million through an aggressive coin-burning mechanism, where coins used in transactions and as part of subscription fees on the ONEG8 platform are permanently removed from circulation.
However, the true potential of ONEG8 extends beyond its deflationary framework. The project recently launched “iTAG8,” a platform released in partnership with the Italian agricultural organization FAGRI. Notably, FAGRI is an organization with over 70,000 companies and 110,000 Members, so this is no small endeavor. iTAG8 uses blockchain technology to authenticate “Made in Italy” products.
Moreover, this platform connects Italian producers directly with a global audience by integrating e-commerce and functionalities to enhance consumer engagement all under one roof in a SuperApp and Platform. I think this project could attract significant interest from other organizations due to its use cases. ONEG8 is now working on similar partnerships in other countries. In my view, this is definitely one of the crypto startups investors should keep an eye on!
Banano (BAN-USD)
Banano (BAN-USD) is a hard fork of the Nano (XNO-USD) blockchain. This means the crypto project has the same source code as Nano, so its blockchain has near-instantaneous confirmation speeds and requires no gas fees or taxes. Banano is still known as a “meme” token, but it is very decentralized, and I think the use cases here are worth looking into.
Users can provide their computing power to altruistic purposes like medical research and earn BAN tokens by “folding@home.” This utility makes it much more useful than almost every other meme coin I can think of.
Banano currently has a market capitalization of just $9 million. Its price is near its historical support levels, and if altseason comes as many expect, this is a token that could be worth much more. The biggest upside catalyst is if this project manages to get listed on bigger exchanges. Banano is currently listed on MEXC, and that’s the only big centralized exchange you can find it on.
Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD)
Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD) is the smallest crypto project of the three. This crypto project is also a meme token, but if you are looking for 100X gains, high-risk, high-reward cryptos like these are the only ones that could really make that happen. The market cap for this token sits at just $320,000.
Although Blue Kirby is a meme token, I think it is worth looking into since it has some interesting tokenomics behind it. This crypto had a big selloff a few months earlier, and since then, the project’s token distribution has been very healthy.
Moreover, Blue Kirby operates on the Fantom (FTM-USD) blockchain and is one of the most well-known cryptos on decentralized Fantom exchanges like Spooky.fi. Fantom has a market cap of $2.3 billion, and has seen very bullish price action. If it pops more during this altseason, I expect KIRBY to deliver amplified gains from its current trough.
Small, low-volume cryptos
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.