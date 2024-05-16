Ditch Dogecoin: 3 Cryptos With Actual Growth Potential to Buy Instead

There’s no denying that Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) has done well. It’s consistently in the headlines, is a top 10 crypto and has had some of the most head-turning rallies in crypto. As such, it’s easy to see DOGE as a legitimate investment option — and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong.
However, remember that Dogecoin is based on a meme. If there was a downturn in the amount of money flowing into crypto, meme coins like DOGE would be the last option investors would want to touch. Thus, you might want to think twice before pouring your hard-earned cash into DOGE.
Instead, consider these projects with practical use cases that have recently exhibited interesting growth. This makes them safer and more solid choices for cryptos to buy this season.
Binance Coin (BNB-USD)
Binance Coin (BNB-USD) is the cryptocurrency issued by Binance, the largest digital assets exchange by trading volume. Thanks to its association with Binance, the coin has massive growth potential at any moment — even before we factor in other considerations.
BNB was initially meant to help users save on trading fees. But now, it does much more within the Binance ecosystem. It lets developers cover fees on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and enables users to participate in new project sales through Binance Launchpad.
Plus, the deflationary model it employs, where Binance burns a fifth of its BNB treasury every quarter, further increases its scarcity and its value over the long haul.
BNB has had a change of about 80% this year — though it has spiked by up to 100% at some intervals. This makes it one of the most promising cryptos to buy this year.
Injective (INJ-USD)
Injective (INJ-USD) is a blockchain network that supports a decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI) environment. It launched in 2021 but blew up enormously in 2023 to scoop up gains of 3,000% at the turn of 2024.
Though INJ has reversed by over 30% this year, Injective fans are betting on the platform’s upcoming major ecosystem upgrade to send the crypto on an upward growth trajectory.
The upgrade will allow developers to access a broader developer toolkit for inEVM users, which is Injective’s developer environment for Ethereum (ETH-USD) devs who can take advantage of Injective’s high speed and low fees to deploy decentralized applications (dapps). Historically, cryptocurrencies have tended to surge ahead of protocol upgrades.
But it’s not just the upgrade that makes Injective an attractive investment option. Its integration of AI — the hottest thing in tech right now — makes it a candidate for real growth and one of the cryptos to buy.
Near Protocol (NEAR-USD)
At the current price of about $7, Near Protocol’s (NEAR-USD) price has doubled this year. That makes it one worth having on your list of cryptos to buy.
And the coin could have more in store for its investors, at least according to former Bloomberg analyst Jamie Coutts. Coutts observed on X, formerly Twitter, that Near’s current technical pattern “looks extremely bullish” if it breaks the resistance around $7.60, which is the level at which it has traded in significant volume these past months.
Near is a layer-1 blockchain that is faster and cheaper than Ethereum. It’s regularly compared with Solana (SOL-USD), which is one of the fastest blockchains on record, with the ability to support up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS). For its part, Near aims to process one block per second and 100,000 TPS — though that’s still in the works.
On the date of publication, Hope Mutie did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the coins mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to InvestorPlace.com’s Publishing Guidelines.