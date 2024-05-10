How to Play the Summer Rip

Our latest video interview with master trader, Jonathan Rose
- If you have $5,000 in trading capital, what’s the most attractive trade set-up today?
- Where is the market headed between now and summer?
- What’s the danger in being a “lone wolf” trader, and is there a way around it?
Today, you’ll hear how master trader Jonathan Rose answers these questions plus many more in our latest sit-down video interview.
For newer Digest readers, Jonathan is the analyst behind Masters in Trading Live, which is the latest addition to our corporate family
He has more than two and a half decades of experience, including years spent as a floor trader on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and as the Director of Trading at a multimillion-dollar proprietary trading firm.
He’s made more than $10 million trading in the markets over his career ($4 million of that came during the 2008 financial crash alone).
And he’s a fantastic teacher, having trained over 100 people who went on to become professional traders.
Earlier this week, Jonathan held his Masters in Trading Live event which has been generating enormous positive feedback from attendees. Jonathan discussed his approach to the markets, including his strategy that has produced a profitability rate of 90.3% over the last three years.
In our interview today, I get Jonathan’s latest thoughts on today’s market direction, where he’s looking for profitable trades, risk management, one of his most memorable trades, and far more.
Enough introduction. Let’s jump into the interview, just click the play button below.
(Click here to watch the MGNX trade alert that we discuss in the video below.)
