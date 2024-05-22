The 3-Year Double: 3 Stocks Poised to Deliver 100% Returns

Want to double your money? The stock market offers many opportunities to grow your cash faster than you could by storing it in the bank. While real estate also offers tremendous growth opportunities, this asset requires more time and money.
Stock investors can buy their favorite companies and wait for their positions to gain value. However, some stocks end up destroying shareholder value. The stock market doesn’t offer guarantees, but these three stocks are more likely to double in value over the next three years.
Duolingo (DUOL)
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is an educational tech company that helps people learn languages and other subjects. It has a $7.7 billion market cap after a sharp correction has made shares more affordable.
The firm boasts solid growth. Revenue jumped by 45% year-over-year in Q1 2024, while net income came in at $27.0 million. The company is quickly expanding its profit margins, making the valuation look more attractive.
Duolingo raised its guidance after reporting a strong first quarter. Q2 2024 revenue is expected to range from $175.0 million to $177.5 million, which suggests a 38.0% – 40.0% year-over-year growth from the Q2 2023 figure. If Duolingo continues to report excellent revenue growth and expand its profit margins, the educational tech company can double in the next three years.
Duolingo is currently rated as a “Moderate Buy.” Its average price target from 10 analysts suggests a 46% upside from current levels.
SoFi (SOFI)
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a fintech firm with ambitious multi-year plans and a $7.7 billion market cap. The stock has been a roller coaster. It’s down by 25% year-to-date but has gained 39% over the past year.
While the volatile stock has been filled with ups and downs, recent quarters suggest that SoFi stock is ready to live up to its potential. SoFi hasn’t had much of a problem with high revenue growth. The fintech firm reported 37% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2024.
The company’s improvements in net income make it worth a closer look. Net income came to $88 million compared to a $34 million net loss in the same period last year. This development took net profit margins to 13.8% for the quarter.
While the stock trades at a 91 forward P/E ratio, that valuation should drop to a more reasonable level in a hurry. Investors have seen the forward P/E ratio dramatically, as this metric was 769 in September 2023.
The company has a diversified product line grew its members by 44% year-over-year. The company now has roughly 8.1 million members on its platform.
Sezzle (SEZL)
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) has already tripled year-to-date, but it will likely double within three years. The fintech firm offers interest-free installment plans for making payments. It’s a “Buy Now Pay Later” platform that trades at a $380 million market cap. It also has a 29 P/E ratio.
Net income growth has kept up with the stock’s recent rally. GAAP net income reached $8.0 million in Q1 2024 which is 364.3% higher than the same period last year. Revenue reached $47.0 million, which represents a 35.5% year-over-year improvement.
Sezzle also more than doubled its total number of subscriptions. The firm started with 142,000 subscribers in Q1 2023 and wrapped up Q1 2024 with 371,000 subscribers. That’s a 229,000 increase year-over-year.
Sezzle has strong financials and remains a relatively hidden stock. Its financials continue to impress investors who follow the stock — updated 2024 guidance points to 25% year-over-year revenue growth and 423% year-over-year net income growth. Net income is the highlight. Sezzle started the year by projecting $20.0 million in GAAP net income. The company then raised its guidance to $30.0 million in GAAP net income after Q1 2024 results.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in SOFI and SEZL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.