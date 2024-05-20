Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are a great way to start the trading week and we have all of the hottest news worth reading about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are ongoing meme trading, earnings reports, a reverse stock split and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) stock is rocketing more than 118% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares are soaring over 88% with strong early morning trading.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is surging more than 81% after announcing the date for its next earnings report.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are gaining over 52% with heavy trading this morning.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is rising more than 31% with heavy trading on Monday morning.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are increasing over 28% with strong early morning trading.
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) stock is climbing more than 27% alongside new clinical trial data.
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares are heading over 24% higher with extremely heavy trading this morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is jumping more than 22% as meme trading of the shares continues.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares are up close to 21% with heavy trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Essa Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock is crashing 60% without any clear news.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are plummeting nearly 44% after pricing a public offering.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is diving over 37% as it prepares for a reverse stock split.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares are tumbling more than 28% on Monday morning.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is taking an over 27% beating despite a lack of news today.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are sliding more than 22% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock is dropping over 17% today.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares are falling more than 15% alongside its Q1 2024 earnings.
- Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) stock is decreasing over 14% today.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.