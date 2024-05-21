Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we have all of the hottest market news available on Tuesday!
Moving stocks are earnings, investor updates, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is rocketing more than 97% alongside its latest quarterly filing.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares are soaring over 77% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is surging more than 60% with strong pre-market trading.
- Edible Garden AG (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares are increasing over 51% with heavy trading this morning.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is gaining more than 49% with an update on a short selling investigation.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) shares are rising over 25% without any clear news today.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock is climbing more than 20% on an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are heading over 18% higher after reporting first-quarter profits.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock is jumping more than 15% with heavy trading today.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares are up over 14% alongside insider buying.
10 Top Losers
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock is crashing more than 61% on a share offering for certain investors.
- Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) shares are plummeting over 29% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) stock is diving more than 24% after launching a proposed public offering.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares are taking an over 21% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock is tumbling more than 18% this morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are falling over 17% with its latest earnings results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is dropping more than 17% today.
- Scorpius (NYSEMKT:SCPX) shares are decreasing 17% after rallying yesterday on expansion news.
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) stock is dipping over 16% following a rally yesterday.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% today.
