Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock is rocketing more than 142% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares are soaring over 82% with strong early morning trading.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is surging more than 68% as it continues to rally.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares are gaining close to 54% as its rally yesterday continues.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock is rising over 31% after releasing positive study results.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares are increasing more than 28% with heavy trading this morning.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) stock is heading over 22% higher after rallying yesterday too.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are climbing more than 19% without any clear news this morning.
- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) stock is jumping over 15% on new drug trial data.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares are up more than 15% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is diving over 24% after announcing shareholder meeting plans.
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares are tumbling more than 24% without any apparent news to report.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) stock is taking an over 20% beating on no clear news this morning.
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares are sliding nearly 19% on Wednesday morning.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is dropping more than 16% this morning.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) shares are falling over 16% as they continue to drop.
- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) stock is decreasing more than 15% after pricing a secondary offering.
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) shares are dipping over 15% after rallying yesterday.
- Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) stock is slipping more than 15% today.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% on a CEO share sale.
