Why High Grocery Prices May Become Focal Point of the 2024 Election

Grocery prices have risen again after moderating last year. In March, prices stayed flat but were up 1.2% year-over-year, marking the first annual increase since August 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This ended an 18-month trend of deceleration, as noted by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analyst Ken Goldman.
Since March 2020, home food expenses surged by 24.6% amid the COVID pandemic, while dining out costs rose even faster due to factors like labor inflation and increased commodities costs, soaring by 25.6%. In March, restaurant and bar meals saw a 4.2% year-over-year price increase, the smallest change since June 2021, with prices rising by 0.3% compared to February.
Experts have noted that while restaurant prices have been slow to decrease, they have recently started to show signs of deceleration. Despite this, consumers are still willing to pay higher prices, as evidenced by the continued patronage of restaurants. It’s important to note that demand for dining out remains strong, prompting restaurants to adjust their pricing strategies accordingly.
All that said, these prices may not be going down anytime soon. A recent study by Data for Progress highlights the significant concern among young people regarding grocery prices, which could strongly influence the outcome of the November presidential election. The study offers detailed insights into the concerns of 2024 swing voters, shedding light on their primary worries.
Voters Are Focused on the Economy
This year’s crucial voters are younger and more diverse, with a moderate self-description and a slight inclination towards Trump. They show interest in figures like RFK Jr. (46%), yet their primary concern is the economy, particularly food prices, which have surged by over 20% since 2020, as per the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
While the Trump trial grabs headlines, a Data for Progress study of 4,923 likely voters revealed that younger swing voters prioritize the “economy, jobs and inflation” over other issues for the November elections.
Notably, 33% highlighted this category as their main concern, with “inflation” being the top issue for 55% of these voters, particularly regarding the “cost of food and groceries” (62%). The majority suggest Biden should do more to address the country’s problems.
Like many Democrats, President Biden has exerted efforts to fight off inflation by attributing it to corporate greed. Thus, the term “shrinkflation” came to be, which is the decrease in product sizes but with stagnant prices. The Biden administration took action against shrinkflation by releasing 1 million barrels of gas from its reserve to ease the prices.
Although this move did not please the majority, the president’s popularity might be on the red line with his ability to address the nation’s grocery cost dilemmas.
Wisconsin Presidential Pick Comes Down to Grocery Prices
According to a Washington Post article, people in Wisconsin, for example, say their presidential pick will somehow be based on grocery prices.
In this Midwestern town with low unemployment and well-paying jobs, residents are still discontent due to a 25% rise in grocery prices over four years. Companies like Kohler, Johnsonville and Sargento provide stable careers, but food costs remain a significant concern. This local issue reflects the national trend of increasing prices.
Grocery prices in swing-state Wisconsin will likely help voters decide who to choose for president. According to a poll by the Marquette Law School, they showed an even split between Trump and Biden. Food prices are still not coming down, and that could impact Biden’s popularity.
What to Look Forward to
Surging early in the pandemic due to issues like supply and labor shortages, grocery prices remain high as of this day. Moreover, the wars in Ukraine, rising eagles and natural disasters add to the costs of these rising prices.
Although there have been improvements in economic perceptions and inflation, 47% of voters surveyed in the New York Times and Sienna College poll do not like Biden’s performance.
The current administration has done everything to keep prices at par or lower them. One way they did it was to reduce fertilizer prices and boost competition in the agriculture industry. The White House is also urging stores to pass these savings to consumers.
Despite economic growth, with 15 million new jobs and the longest low unemployment stretch since the 1960s, many Americans remain unconvinced their finances have improved, even though wages have grown four times faster than grocery prices in the past year.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.