3 Augmented Reality Stocks That Could Make Your Grandchildren Rich

Augmented reality is poised to transform industries, from education to entertainment, marking it as a fertile ground for investment. As technology evolves, augmented reality is integrating more seamlessly into daily life, creating expansive opportunities for companies at the forefront of this innovation.
The global Augmented Reality market is projected to increase from $32 billion in 2022 to $432 billion by 2031. This expansion is expected to be driven by the broader adoption of AR technology across various sectors, including healthcare, retail, and e-commerce.
Although Augmented Reality stocks are not always in the limelight like their counterparts in AI or biotech, they offer a unique investment avenue that could yield substantial returns in the long term. Hence, these three AR stocks are currently poised for significant appreciation as this technology becomes integral to our digital lives.
Immersion (IMMR)
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is a leading company in the haptic technology space. The company strategically expanded its operations into the augmented reality sector by integrating its advanced haptic technology into AR applications.
The company’s revenue has been stagnant for the past five years. Despite this, Immersion’s commitment to innovation remains strong. The company holds over 1,200 patents in haptic technology, which have applications across diverse sectors, including gaming, automotive, and mobile communications.
The company has been undergoing a strategic shift under the leadership of Eric Singer, CEO, since January 2023. Singer’s proactive capital allocation decisions, including a robust stock repurchase program and the initiation of dividend payments, suggest a shift towards enhancing shareholder value. Implementing these strategies has started to reflect in the company’s financials, with a notable return of $15.6 million to shareholders in dividends and repurchases in 2023.
Immersion’s strategic investment in Barnes & Noble Education demonstrates its approach to diversifying its investment portfolio and unlocking new revenue streams. This move aligns with the company’s goal of maximizing shareholder value through strategic equity stakes and active management.
Himax Technologies (HIMX)
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) strategically expanded into the augmented reality sector by leveraging its expertise in display driver technology. The company is actively involved in developing crucial components for AR devices.
In fiscal year 2023, the company faced downward pressure on revenues, largely due to a global slowdown in automotive and consumer electronics, which are crucial to Himax’s operations. Himax Technologies has responded to market challenges by refining its product mix and enhancing its technological offerings, particularly in the automotive display segment. It remains a significant revenue stream despite broader market contractions.
The company reported its Q1 2024 earnings with better-than-expected results. HIMX announced an EPS of $0.07, surpassing expectations by $0.02, and revenue of $207.55 million, exceeding forecasts by $4.15 million.
Despite intense competition from global semiconductor firms, Himax has maintained a competitive edge through its innovation-driven approach and strong relationships with leading original equipment manufacturers. The company holds a substantial share of the market in display drivers, particularly for automotive applications, where it continues to innovate in response to trends toward more digitally integrated vehicles.
Unity Software (U)
Unity Software (NYSE:U) strategically positioned itself as a pivotal player in the augmented reality industry. The company’s engine supports AR development for mobile devices and AR glasses, making it accessible to various developers from different sectors, including gaming, education, automotive, and more.
The company is at a pivotal juncture as it navigates through significant restructuring and strategic refocusing under the guidance of new CEO Matthew Bromberg. In a bold move to streamline operations and enhance profitability, Unity announced a major restructuring plan earlier this year. The restructuring is expected to save the company approximately $250 million annually, a critical step as Unity seeks to stabilize its financial footing.
For FY 2024, Unity has projected its core business revenue to be between $1.76 billion and $1.8 billion, a decrease from $2.2 billion in 2023. This forecast reflects the company’s strategy to narrow its focus and eliminate unprofitable segments. While this decision may lead to a temporary dip in revenue, it is anticipated to improve profit margins and overall financial health in the long run.
On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.