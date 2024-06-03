3 Crypto Startup Projects With 10,000% Upside Potential

Crypto startup projects are some of the best ways to realize life-changing returns. Whales and active crypto investors regularly participate in presales and scour through early listings, and once more people learn about these cryptos, they end up making significant gains in the long run.
I think having exposure to these crypto startup projects is a good idea, as it could turn a very small amount of money into something meaningful in a very short amount of time. Regardless, these are very high-risk, high-reward bets, and you should do your own research on every pick on this list. Moreover, I believe most of your investments should be in the top cryptos, and you shouldn’t put meaningful amounts of money into small crypto startups.
With that in mind, here are three high-potential crypto startups to look into:
Devve (DEVVE-USD)
Devve (DEVVE-USD) is a layer-1 crypto startup that I think could deliver significant returns from here, but as I said in the introduction, you should be very careful about crypto startup projects, regardless of how much they promise. This particular project did get a lot of hype when it first started out, but that hype has faded away as Devve promised to launch a testnet in March but failed to do so.
That said, it is a real company with a doxxed team. Its whitepaper looks legit and feasible, so if it does have a good enough development team, I believe Devve could make a blockchain with 8 million transactions per second, as it promises. That could certainly lead to 10,000%-plus upside potential since it would be faster than any other layer-1 crypto project. The price is currently at 34 cents, which is below the 40 cents issuance mentioned in the whitepaper, so I think it might be worth buying.
Dollarmoon (DMOON-USD)
Memecoins have been having a very significant resurgence in recent months. This time, it’s not just dog-related meme coins that are soaring. You might’ve heard of dogwifhat (WIF-USD), which now has a $3.4 billion market cap and even some funny political memecoins like Jeo Boden (BODEN-USD) and Doland Tremp (TREMP-USD). Thus, I think it’s a good idea to have some exposure to startup memecoins.
Dollarmoon (DMOON-USD) has a market cap of just $4.1 million right now, so I think there is significant upside potential from here if this memecoin takes off. The team behind this crypto promises to add more to the roadmap with every zero being removed, and it might be a smart strategy, considering most memecoins don’t really have a goal, and once they do reach a goal, they end up crashing afterward.
DMOON could ride the coattails of the current memecoin surge right now, so I don’t think removing zeroes will be too difficult if the stars align due to its tiny market cap.
Solidus Ai (AITECH-USD)
Solidus AI (AITECH-USD) is an AI crypto. What makes me bullish on this startup is its physical high-performance data center in Europe, which spans over 8,000 square feet. The hype behind AI cryptos has definitely cooled down significantly over the past few months, but if Bitcoin (BTC-USD) sees a resurgence in the coming months, I think startups like AITECH could deliver significant gains from here.
Moreover, the project states “a percentage ranging from 5% to 10% of AITECH tokens utilized for acquiring services on the platform will be systematically burned.” This could lead to more upside potential in the long run. There are many blockchain-based AI projects right now that are developing chatbots and other models by using computing power from blockchain sources. If these crypto projects gain mainstream adoption due to increasing censorship on centralized AI projects, we could see a lot more usage of Solidus’ HPC units.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.