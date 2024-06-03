3 Cryptos to Buy on the Dip Before a Multibagger Recovery

The crypto market has seemingly fallen off a cliff of late. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been fighting to maintain the $60,000 level for a while, and it has climbed back up to $61,000 as of the time of writing. No one can tell if this bounce will sustain. But if it does, it could provide a bullish signal to the overall crypto market, as this will mark a higher low. Regardless, I do not trust technical analysis. And it’s entirely possible Bitcoin could break below that level and undo months of gains. In a worst-case scenario, I see Bitcoin reaching $40,000.
That said, I am bullish over the long-run. Bitcoin has previously outperformed a few months after the halving, and it could pull off the same pattern this time around, too. The difference is that Bitcoin had already surged to a new all-time high due in part to the recent regulatory approval of spot ETFs before the halving even went into effect. As such, it will likely take more time before the supply crunch hits. Investors should also keep in mind that the halving may already be priced into Bitcoin’s current valuation.
My perspective is that Bitcoin could be in the $80,000-$100,000 range once interest rate cuts start and the supply crunch hits. If you share my view, investing in some solid crypto projects that could rally higher once the altseason kicks in makes sense. Here are three cryptos to consider buying on the dip.
Injective (INJ-USD)
Injective (INJ-USD) is a decentralized finance project. It is trying to create its own ecosystem of DeFi apps, and it has been one of the biggest success stories in the current rally. However, most of its gains have been wiped out over the past couple of months as altcoins have retreated significantly. Injective bulls were rejected at $50 and are now all the way down to $23 per token. I think Injective could event trend lower if the crypto market refuses to cooperate. However, if we see a bullish reversal play out, INJ could deliver multi-bagger gains from here.
DeFi cryptos are likely to deliver huge gains during an altseason. Altcoins are a haven for aggressive high-intensity traders, and their trading volume typically balloons when the crypto market is doing well. As such, many DeFi cryptos also see their valuations swell. Injective is an open, interoperable layer-one blockchain powering next-generation DeFi applications, including decentralized spot and derivatives exchanges, prediction markets, lending protocols, and more. Thus, it can benefit from a broader crypto market recovery in many ways.
Bittensor (TAO-USD)
Bittensor (TAO-USD) is an open-source protocol for a decentralized, blockchain-based machine learning network. This project incentivizes collaborative training of AI models by rewarding users with TAO tokens based on their informational value to the network. Users can access and influence the network using TAO, which also serves as a medium of exchange. The project aims to create an open market for AI.
This has been one of the most successful AI cryptos this year. The crypto jumped from less than $50 to more than $730 in the span of a few months before the music stopped. Bittensor currently trades at around $282 per token as of writing. However, I think there is the potential for this crypto to make a multi-bagger recovery from here if AI projects see more hype spilling over from the AI and data boom.
Alephium (ALPH-USD)
Alephium (ALPH-USD) is a blockchain platform designed to address key challenges in decentralized applications. This is a project that focuses on accessibility, scalability, and security.
Alephium features sharding combined with a stateful UTXO model (sUTXO) and an efficient Proof-of-Less-Work (PoLW) consensus mechanism. This architecture allows for scalable dApps suitable for real-world use cases while maintaining programmability comparable to Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) account model. Alephium’s PoLW system significantly reduces energy consumption compared to Bitcoin, using only about one-eighth of the energy under similar network conditions. The platform also features a custom virtual machine called Alphred, which enhances the blockchain’s structure and resolves critical issues faced by current dApp platforms.
I think this blockchain has a lot of utility and could grow into something bigger. Alephium had a very bullish start to the year, but has been bleeding since March due to the broader crypto market underperforming. If things turn around, this token could be among the biggest out-performers during the latter half of this year.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.