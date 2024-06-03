3 Meme Cryptos That Could Mint Millionaires in 2024

Crypto traders tend to go where the money is. And notably, meme cryptos have been all the rage over the past few months. Most big-cap cryptos have delivered boring price action. Additionally, many flashy altcoin projects have started to plateau and decline once again. I personally think that many altcoins have very attractive entry points right now before the next leg higher in this bull market. Accordingly, many with higher risk tolerance profiles may want to consider allocating some portion of one’s portfolio to these assets.
Now, meme cryptos carry significantly higher risk than many of the more established crypto projects out there. Accordingly, it’s been my view that investors should only put money they’re willing to lose into these projects. Indeed, there are plenty of “pump & dump” schemes to be wary of right now. Plus, many meme cryptos provide nothing in the way utility and just trade on simply momentum and hype, so it is almost impossible to judge their price action.
Even then, if you think it is worth putting some money into some up-and-coming meme cryptos, here are three lottery ticket tokens to look into.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC-USD)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC-USD) is a meme coin and NFT hybrid for all 8+ billion humans on Earth. The project’s token supply is set to the total human population as recorded on 26 July 2023, with each token convertible to an NFT at a rate of 1:1. Inspired by the non-playable character meme, the ERC-20 token leans into the joke by creating a supply limited to the total human population.
NPC has been one of the meme cryptos with the most bullish price action recently. The crypto has gained 284% over just the past month alone. And there are plenty of crypto experts and talking heads who believe NPC could soar even higher from here. I think that’s definitely possible, since the market capitalization of this project currently sits at just $140 million. We’ve seen many memecoins break the $1 billion barrier this cycle, so if the team continues to “shill” this crypto, NPC could join that list.
Non-Playable Coin does not currently provide any utility, and is for entertainment purposes only. However, users will soon be able to accessorise their NPCs using a built-in customisation tool, with plans to better link the liquidity of ERC-20 tokens with ERC-1155 tokens.
BEFE (BEFE-USD)
BEFE (BEFE-USD) is a much smaller meme crypto. This is a project with a market capitalization of just $25 million. But that’s not to say there hasn’t been plenty of excitement around this token’s price action in recent days. The triple-digit swings here are bringing in a lot of attention. BEFE was launched with no presale, and has zero taxes, making it a coin “for the people,” according to its promoters.
The only big centralized exchange BEFE currently trades on is MEXC. I think if the meme crypto manages to get listed on bigger exchanges, that market capitalization could definitely start climbing higher.
I would also note that this project is quite old compared to most hyped-up meme coins we’re seeing proliferate. BEFE did have an initial surge back in December 2023, but has since traded lower since April of this year before its recent resurgence. For those betting on a continued meme coin rally, this is a project to watch closely.
PepeFork (PORK-USD)
Pepe (PEPE-USD) is a meme token that has been really popular in the current cycle, even managing to break through the key $1 billion market cap threshold. Thus, it should be no surprise there have been many rebranded Pepe tokens coming out over the past few months, with some reaching hundreds of millions in market cap. PepeFork (PORK-USD) is one such project. However, this token’s market capitalization has recently declined to $73 million. That said, PORK’s price did bounce 35% over the past week. So, I think there could be a possibility of this meme coin bouncing higher and making a resurgence.
This is a meme coin forked from the original Pepe coin to improve transparency and community-driven development. PORK is the native token of the PepeFork ecosystem, with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. I think the price of this crypto depends more on how most other Pepe tokens are going to perform. But it’s one meme coin investors may want to consider for amplified upside during this cycle.
