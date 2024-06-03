FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

3 Penny Stocks Foretelling a Future of Extraordinary Gains

Penny stocks are risky, but the potential these three stocks offer is too good to overlook

By Joel Lim, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 20, 2024, 8:30 am EDT

  • These three penny stocks are in a better position than ever to reach new heights and reward investors willing to take a chance on their success. 
  • Blink Charging (BLNK) – After landing the biggest contract in the company’s history, there is no doubt that this stock is about to take off.
  • Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) – A leading player in the launch tech industry benefiting from heavy investment in space worldwide.
  • Archer Aviation (ACHR) – While still far from being implemented into everyday use, Archer just received big news, taking it one step closer to achieving its full potential.
Source: Shutterstock

Penny stocks get a bad rep due to their volatility, and many investors choose to stay away. There is a solid justification for thinking that way. However, investors willing to accept some risk with penny stocks could benefit hugely if they play their cards right. Those with the foresight to know when a stock is about to take off can make large profits from penny stocks.

These three penny stocks are worth watching for investors looking for such an opportunity. Shortly after landing the biggest deals in these companies’ respective histories, jumping on the bandwagon seems more lucrative than ever. While future success is not guaranteed, the odds shifted significantly.

Given their tremendous room to grow, we’ll detail why the most recent news surrounding these companies is so exciting for investors and what the future may hold.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Blink Stock Won't Be Able To Hold Its Charge
Source: Shutterstock

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is an electric vehicle charging company that has not yet made its mark in the charging world. The company’s stock has fallen significantly since the height of EV hype in the early 2020s and has struggled to find its way back to stable profitability.

However, last month, the company closed its biggest deal since its beginning. Blink Charging completed an agreement with the state of New York to be one of the official providers of EV charging equipment and services for the state.

As a somewhat overlooked company in the charging industry, this news is fantastic for Blink and current investors. New York is ranked fourth in terms of population in the United States. With such a vast population, major cities like New York City are home to a broad demographic, including wealthier and more progressive individuals.

Such individuals are the primary consumers of EVs, and the increased use of EV tech multiplied by the factor of a relevant demographic further multiplied by a massive population means Blink receives precisely what it needs: demand and notoriety. 

This deal is tremendous news for Blink charging. Although many details have not yet been disclosed, investors can comfortably bet that this stock will take off following its full implementation into the state’s infrastructure.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) 

Person holding smartphone with logo of aerospace company Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is a satellite and rocket launch tech company that has been on the rise recently. Although the company has fallen far from its peak, it has slowly returned to prominence through contracts with major customers, including national security agencies and consumer-level companies. 

As Rocket Lab USA slowly gains momentum in its comeback, the recent news from this company will surely excite investors everywhere. The company has the biggest contract in its history: a deal with French company Kineis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider. 

The deal includes a total deployment of 25 satellites across five electron missions. Kineis is backed by the French government’s space agency, Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), and operates in the Argos system.

The Argos system is a scientific collaboration among major agencies worldwide, including CNES, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, and the Indian Space Research Organization. 

With launches of such magnitude viewed by audiences globally, Rocket Lab will gain recognition for its tech and further cement its name at the top of the launch tech industry not to mention the funding it will receive for such a massive project. 

Investors don’t want to wait too long to get shares while they can before this stock reaches new heights and is at the top of buyers’ lists everywhere.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Person holding cellphone with logo of American eVTOL aircraft company Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) on screen in front of webpage. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

As unrealistic as it sounds, EVs are not just set to take over ground transportation. Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is leading the way for a fully electric flight-based taxi service. Electric aircraft used for commercial travel seems far from reach, but Archer is inching closer to its realization. 

Unlike EVs on the ground, Archer has to navigate a different series of regulations imposed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, the company recently made a huge step toward clearing this hurdle after receiving the Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator certificate for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

This certificate is a huge step for Archer, as it allows the company to begin operating commercial aircraft and brings it closer to its goal of boarding real passengers in 2025. Archer requires one more certification before being fully cleared for takeoff, but the company is closer than ever before.

Despite a limited, wealthy customer base, upon Archer’s public debut, the stock is sure to take flight, and you don’t want to miss out.

On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Lim is a contributor at InvestorPlace.com and a finance content contractor who creates content for several companies like LTSE and Realtor, along with financial publications, including Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Mises Institution and Foundation for Economic Education.

