Summer Solstice Deals 2024: 3 ‘Longest Day of the Year’ Discounts for Thursday

It is that time of the year again when we can get to see more sun than dark. The Northern Hemisphere will slowly transition from winter to summer, which we all know is the summer solstice. Solstices mark the beginning of summer and the end of winter.
During mid-June, the Northern Hemisphere will begin its summer season, and meteorologists define June to August as the summer season based on climate patterns.
This week, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere will fall on June 20, Thursday. Moreover, the Southern Hemisphere will experience Winter Solstice, wherein days will be shorter and nights will be longer.
Many Americans will gather to witness both the sunrise and sunset on June 20 and 21. Moreover, retail companies are also joining the celebration by offering deals and discounts on their products. Here are three retail companies giving out some of the best summer solstice deals this week.
Krispy Kreme
Offering half-off a dozen donuts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is surely generous when it comes to offering summer solstice deals. On Thursday, the company will offer $1 for a dozen donuts. Customers could redeem the deal in person or online with the code HOTNOW.
On June 20, “Hot Light-est” day, Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen glazed donuts for $1 with any dozen purchased using code SUMMER. Additionally, some customers received a free dozen glazed donuts. Limits are two dozen in stores and one dozen online. Krispy Kreme also launched new donut dots in powdered, cinnamon, sprinkled and cookie crumb flavors, available in 10 or 24-count cups.
Kroger
Another retailer providing promotional activity worth considering is Kroger (NYSE:KR). The company is offering free ice cream, giving away 50 pints of their brand of ice cream every minute for 900 minutes on Thursday. Flavors included in the giveaway are Mint Chocolate Chip, Deluxe Tie Dye Burst and Vivid Vanilla.
To redeem the free ice cream, customers must visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to download a one-time-use digital coupon for June 20. The coupon is valid at Kroger and affiliated stores like Fred Myer, King Soopers, Ralphs and Smith’s Food and Drug. The promotion excludes California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia.
TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays also has a summer solstice offer on June 21 with a “Free Fridays for a Year” giveaway and an all-day $5 Happy Hour. Twenty-one winners will receive a $1,000 e-gift card. To enter, participants can enter by following @TGIFridays on Instagram and posting with #TheLongestTGIFriday and #SweepstakesEntry. The company’s CEO and management team expressed excitement about enhancing the summer experience with this promotion.
TGI Fridays is extending its $5 Happy Hour for the entire day on June 21, featuring summer cocktails like the Hawaiian Mai Tai and Electric Lemonade, along with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Bulleit Bourbon. The menu also includes bar bites such as Loaded Potato Skins and Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Slammers. For details and orders, guests can visit Fridays.com, ensuring Friday’s excitement all summer long.
Bottom Line
Krispy Kreme, Kroger and TGI Fridays are only some of the many retailers and companies celebrating this year’s summer solstice. If you want to know what stores are also giving out discounts and sales, here is a list of stores you can check out.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.