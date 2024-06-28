You’ve Been Warned! 3 Cryptos to Buy Now or Regret Forever

Crypto mindshare has never been higher than now. Much of this is due to the emergence of newer, more feasible use cases for crypto, such as artificial intelligence, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), real-world assets, and tokenization. It is a particularly exciting time for the crypto industry as it looks ever more likely that crypto is on the verge of finding product market fit.
With global adoption looking increasingly likely, there’s no better time to invest in cryptocurrency than now. If analysts are right about a new bull run, investors would likely not have to wait long to see profits. This year marked the historic Bitcoin halving event, which has always preceded a bull run and a new crypto cycle.
The market has already seen some positive price movements, which is evident from the recent Bitcoin rally, where it matched its previous all-time high from the last bull run and even set a new one. To that effect, here are three cryptos to buy right now to ensure you profit from the coming bull market.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and the biggest player in the crypto space. After enduring a tough spell in the market over the last few years, the coin is enjoying a much-needed spell of price correction and stability this year. Not only did it match its previous all-time high, but it also set a new all-time high and has since enjoyed healthy fluctuations.
The new all-time high aside, other major events have massively contributed to the crypto’s price correction. The historic Bitcoin halving event was a massive success, and the SEC’s recent approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF has helped a greater audience gain exposure to the token.
With a bull run still expected this year, Bitcoin may reach the much anticipated $100,000 barrier. Its current all-time high is $73,750, and it hit that mark before major events such as the halving. There is no cap on what Bitcoin can achieve in this cycle. With the recent influx of new crypto spectators courtesy of the ETFs, Bitcoin is a no-brainer for investors looking for cryptos to buy.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency and ecosystem in the industry. Its growth has been nothing short of impressive following the events of the FTX crash. At the time of the crash, Solana’s price dipped below $10 but has since recovered, reaching the $200 mark. That’s just below the token’s all-time high of $260, which it hit at the height of the last bull run.
Solana boasts impressive features that make projects scalable, such as low transaction costs and fast transaction confirmation times. Thanks to this, it has caught the attention of major payment infrastructure giants. Stripe, Paypal, and Visa are some companies that have announced plans to integrate with Solana to facilitate crypto payments for their users.
Solana continues to ship new products and services bound to increase its mindshare among crypto natives and the general public. An example is the recent announcement of Blinks (blockchain links), which allows users to complete actions on Solana anywhere on the Internet where links can be posted.
Render (RNDR-USD)
Render (RNDR-USD) is an early-stage crypto project that connects users willing to sell their rendering power with those willing to buy it. Although it is not as established as the other cryptos, it has a lot of potential that cannot be overlooked.
One reason Render is so bullish is that it combines two of the hottest and most promising crypto narratives in 2024: DePIN and AI. DePIN, a crypto niche that seeks to decentralize some of the world’s most critical infrastructure by replacing the centralized authorities in charge with everyday people, is one of the most bullish use cases for crypto, and Render is at the forefront of the movement.
By creating an environment where users can sell their unused rendering power to other users, Render decentralizes the entire process, providing a cheaper, more accessible service. If you’re seeking high-potential altcoins to invest in, Render is the best choice.
On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.