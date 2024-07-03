3 Crypto Moonshots That Could 10X Your Investment This Year

Cryptos delivering 10X gains over the course of a single year are not uncommon. These gains are likely achievable, for those who pick projects that provide plenty of utility and staying power, and then hold these tokens over time.
However, this is only possible if the broader crypto market cooperates. The current environment is very bearish. You’ll need a lot of patience to realize 10X gains from any speculative investment right now. Indeed, there is a good chance that it could take years for such gains to materialize. In other words, there’s no guarantee that the crypto market will rally again this year.
Still, I believe that once interest rate cuts are in play and the supply crunch from the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving fully kicks in, we could see a second leg higher in the crypto market. If this happens, I believe the following cryptos have a very good chance of delivering 10X gains from their current valuations.
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET-USD)
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET-USD) is a recent merger between three leading blockchain projects. The projects enveloped by this group are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol. The alliance was formed to create the largest open-source and decentralized player in AI research and development. This project was also created with the goal of democratizing AI, creating an ecosystem free from central control.
FET, AGIX, and OCEAN tokens will continue to trade under the FET token. I believe that if you think AI will make significant inroads into Web 3.0, FET is definitely worth considering.
There are many projects currently experimenting with blockchain AI. Many have concerns about traditional AI models being too censored. And privacy is an even bigger concern, since most AI firms can scan through your conversations with the bot. That’s why I believe AI models based natively on the blockchain could be a big thing in the coming years. This AI ecosystem could be the biggest beneficiary of this long-term trend.
Moon Tropica (CAH-USD)
Moon Tropica (CAH-USD) is a gaming platform that is at the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology. The project’s core battle arena game is inspired by classic video games such as Zelda and Animal Crossing. This game is designed to offer a unique gaming experience. Players can explore islands, complete quests, solve puzzles, and conquer dungeons while customizing their characters with rare items.
Gaming cryptos haven’t fared well in the recent rally. However, I think their time in the sun could come, as the metaverse remains a pretty hot topic. The project’s CAH token has declined significantly from its peak. However, the project’s market cap sits at around $20 million right now, and I believe its core token could be bottoming out at the current range. I believe the biggest upside catalyst could be a major centralized exchange listing. Almost all of the token’s buying and selling volume takes place on the Uniswap (UNI-USD) exchange, as of writing.
WOO (WOO-USD)
Woo (WOO-USD) has returned to its pre-rally prices, meaning it’s a top momentum play in the crypto space right now. Though I do think Woo has a bit more downside risk tied to its elevated market capitalization and high dilution, if we do see the broader crypto market make a comeback, most decentralized finance cryptos could rally significantly higher due to ballooning trading volumes.
This project is a deep liquidity network that seeks to enhance liquidity and trading experiences across both centralized finance (CeFi) and DeFi landscapes. The main products offered by WOO include WOO X and WOOFi.
I think this project provides a very good amount of utility, meaning this token could certainly be a multi-bagger pick, if the market starts to appreciate again.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.