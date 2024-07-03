3 Powerhouse Stocks Poised to Lead 2024’s Market

Understanding the fundamentals of companies is crucial when evaluating stocks to buy. These stocks remain undervalued and are industry leaders with strong growth potential, positioning them to significantly drive the market higher post-earnings season.
To begin with, the first company excels in cybersecurity with an AI-driven, modular platform that offers significant cost savings and rapid threat detection. This solid technological differentiation ensures its market leadership and makes it a sharp investment. Meanwhile, the second company invests heavily in AI and metaverse technologies. This reflects a long-term growth strategy despite current operational losses. Its significant CapEx aims to enhance AI capabilities and develop the metaverse, positioning it for market leadership.
Finally, the third company demonstrates solid topline growth and a rapidly expanding customer base, particularly in the U.S. commercial sector. Its ability to secure large contracts and attract new clients underscores its effective market strategies and strong value proposition. Understanding these fundamentals, one can identify high-growth potential stocks and make potent investments. This may lead to capitalizing on market gains during a bull run. In short, based on their core strengths, these companies hold a solid foundation for significant growth and lead.
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in cloud-native solutions. Its Falcon platform offers a modular, AI-driven approach to cybersecurity. The number of deals involving multiple Falcon modules doubled year-over-year (YoY). This reflects the platform’s increasing adoption and recognition of its comprehensive capabilities. Deals involving eight or more modules grew 95% YoY. This significant increase demonstrates the platform’s value proposition. The Falcon platform provides an integrated solution that consolidates various cybersecurity functions. Customers benefit from the synergy of an integrated system.
Additionally, the Falcon Flex subscription model has driven broader platform adoption. The model has proven effective, with over $500 million in deal value attributed to Falcon Flex. It has expanded the customer base and simplified procurement processes. IDC’s analysis suggests that Falcon Flex helped customers save more than $3 billion compared to other products. It highlights its role in reducing overall security expenditures for clients. CrowdStrike’s use of AI is central to its technology strategy. Hence, this compresses alert-to-resolution times from hours or days to seconds.
In short, these advancements position CrowdStrike as a high pick among the top stocks to buy.
Meta (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) focuses on social media, digital advertising and the metaverse. Meta is investing significantly in AI and infrastructure, and its plans include increasing capital expenditures to $35–40 billion in 2024. This investment supports the development and scaling of advanced AI models and infrastructure. Infrastructure expansion is essential for sustaining Meta’s growth in AI capabilities and meeting future demand. The Reality Labs segment focuses on mixed reality and metaverse technologies. Q1 revenue was $440 million, a 30% increase YoY, but incurred an operating loss of $3.8 billion.
Further, continued investment in Reality Labs reflects Meta’s long-term vision. The integration of AI with Reality Labs’ efforts exemplifies Meta’s strategy. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a prime example. Meta aims to merge technological advancements with metaverse ambitions. Meta is focused on improving cost efficiency. This is particularly important in AI model training and operations. The development of proprietary silicon aims to reduce costs associated with AI workloads, including the Meta training and inference accelerator chip.
In short, the company’s investments in AI and infrastructure are significant. Meta’s strategic vision for the metaverse solidifies its presence among the top stocks to buy.
Palantir (PLTR)
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) provides advanced data analytics solutions. These serve both government and commercial sectors. Revenues increased 40% YoY and 14% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to $150 million. This sector now surpasses international commercial revenue for the first time, highlighting a strategic focus and successful penetration into the U.S. market. Excluding strategic contracts, U.S. commercial revenue soared by 68% YoY and 22% QoQ. This sharp increase underscores Palantir’s effective growth strategy. Palantir’s customer base grew by 42% YoY and 11% sequentially, reaching 554 customers.
Moreover, the U.S. commercial customer count expanded 69% YoY. It also grew 19% QoQ to 262 customers, indicating strong market demand while reflecting successful customer acquisition strategies. The increase in customer count and revenue demonstrates Palantir’s ability to attract and retain clients. The company’s revenue growth in the U.S. commercial segment reflects substantial deal activity. The total contract value (TCV) booked in the first quarter was $505 million. This represents an 187% increase YoY. Growth in TCV and the 74% YoY increase in remaining deal value (RDV) highlight Palantir’s success.
Finally, this makes Palantir an attractive pick on the top stocks to buy list.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in META and PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.