Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Planet Image (NASDAQ:YIBO) stock is rocketing more than 79% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) shares are soaring over 58% after initiating a Phase 2a clinical trial.
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock is surging more than 44% with positive Phase 2 study results.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares are gaining over 32% following a breakdown of its potential catalysts.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is increasing more than 22% with the release of Phase 2a study results.
- Pineapple Financial (NYSEMKT:PAPL) shares are rising 22% without any clear news this morning.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock is climbing over 19% on an acquisition agreement.
- Ambipar Emergency (NYSEMKT:AMBI) shares are jumping more than 18% this morning.
- BurgerFi (NASDAQ:BFI) stock is heading over 16% higher as it continues a recent rally.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares are up more than 15% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock is plummeting over 44% after announcing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on one of its trials.
- CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) shares are diving more than 33% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock is tumbling over 25% on Monday morning.
- LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) shares are taking a more than 17% beating after pricing a public offering.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is dropping over 11% without any clear news to report.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares are sliding more than 11% this morning.
- Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) stock is decreasing over 10% on Monday morning.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares are falling more than 9% after a Friday rally.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock is slipping over 9% after jumping Friday on a wheels deal.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
