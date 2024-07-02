Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into this morning as we break down all of the biggest news sending shares higher and lower on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a bankruptcy filing, earnings reports, new deals and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) stock is rocketing more than 222% after falling yesterday on a bankruptcy filing.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. – 9.50% Notes due 2025 (NASDAQ:CSSEN) are soaring close to 82% after yesterday’s drop.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) shares are surging over 60% alongside its first public year-end earnings.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is gaining more than 37% without any clear news this morning.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are rising over 31% after naming an interim CEO.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is increasing 30% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares are climbing more than 19% with its bankruptcy filing.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NYSEMKT:OPTT) stock is heading over 16% higher alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares are jumping more than 14% on a new acquisition deal.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) stock is up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) stock is plummeting nearly 35% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares are diving almost 15% without any apparent news today.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is tumbling close to 12% without any news to note.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are taking a more than 11% beating after a cancer funding rally yesterday.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is sliding close to 11% after rallying yesterday on sales agreements.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are falling over 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) stock is decreasing more than 10% without any news to report.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) shares are dropping over 10% despite a lack of relevant news today.
- Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) stock is slipping more than 10% this morning.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% today.
