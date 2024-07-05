Triple-Digit Growth Potential: 3 Stocks Under $100 Set to Dominate

You don’t have to buy expensive stocks to outperform the stock market. There are plenty of bargains that cost under $100 per share. While investors should also look at a company’s financials, long-term growth opportunities, valuation and other factors, building up a position with a large quantity of shares is nice.
Even though fractional trading has made any stock accessible, investors still like to own plenty of shares. That’s part of why many companies still do stock splits from time to time.
Investors can find many growth opportunities by searching where most people won’t look. The Russell 2000 is filled with stocks that cost less than $100 per share and have great potential. However, you can also find stocks that fulfill those parameters in the S&P 500. Investors seeking triple-digit growth potential may want to look closer at these enticing growth stocks.
Upwork (UPWK)
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) trades at a 31.5 P/E ratio, which is more reasonable than its pandemic valuation. Shares remain well off their all-time highs, but a lower valuation and financial growth suggest that the company can rack up gains for investors. Upwork reported 18.7% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, and net income was up by 7.4% year-over-year.
Leadership raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year as it looked for ways to cut costs while delivering revenue growth. Upwork also repurchased 5.2 million shares in the first quarter. Rising revenue from advertisements and Freelance Plus should continue to play a role in the long-term turnaround for investors. The company recently surpassed 100,000 active subscribers and 76% year-over-year revenue growth in that segment. Advertising revenue increased by 93% year-over-year and stands to raise profit margins.
Upwork is currently rated as a Strong Buy with many bullish price points. The lowest price target of $13 suggests a 21% upside, while the highest price target of $24 per share indicates a potential 123% gain.
Walmart (WMT)
From a price-per-share standpoint, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the most expensive stock on this list. A recent 3-for-1 stock split has lowered the price to $68 per share. The $548 billion corporation also has a 29 P/E ratio and a 1.23% yield. Although Walmart hasn’t been known for high dividend hikes, the retailer recently announced a 9% dividend increase. Hopefully, Walmart can keep up the pace for long-term investors.
Recent financial results suggest that this hope is well-placed. Revenue increased by 6.0% year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as e-commerce and advertising exhibited 21% and 24% year-over-year growth rates, respectively. Adjusted earnings per share jumped from $0.49 to $0.60, a 22.4% year-over-year increase.
Walmart is rated as a Strong Buy among 28 analysts and has a projected 8% upside. The highest price target of $81/share suggests the stock can rally by an additional 19%.
Semrush (SEMR)
Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) combines an affordable stock price with plenty of growth potential. The search engine marketing tool has delivered a 44% gain for investors over the past year. Shares are valued at roughly $13 apiece as the company approaches a $2 billion market cap.
The Boston-based company enjoys a recurring revenue model. Semrush can increase its revenue by attracting more businesses and raising prices for existing customers. The firm has been successful on both fronts.
First-quarter revenue grew by 21% year-over-year to $85.8 million, while annual recurring revenue hit $354.2 million, growing by the same percentage. Semrush’s customer base increased by 10% year-over-year, reaching nearly 112,000 paying customers. Semrush is the industry’s premier search engine marketing tool, making it easier for the company to offer expensive subscription plans. Wall Street analysts believe that the stock has more room to run. The average price target suggests a potential 19% upside for this “Strong Buy” investment.
On the date of publication, Marc Guberti did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.