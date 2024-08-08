Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers on Thursday morning with all of the latest news this morning!
Moving stocks on Thursday are loads of earnings reports, a public stock pricing, and exclusive license deal and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) stock is rocketing more than 68% after announcing an exclusive license agreement.
- Anew Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) shares are soaring over 49% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) stock is surging more than 39% with its latest earnings report.
- 1847 Holdings (NYSEMKT:EFSH) shares are rising over 30% despite a lack of news this morning.
- LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) stock is increasing more than 26% without any clear news today.
- Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) shares are climbing over 24% on Thursday morning.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock is heading close to 23% higher with its new guidance.
- CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) shares are gaining more than 19% on Q2 earnings and revenue beats.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock is jumping over 18% with its most recent earnings report.
- Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) shares are up more than 18% after a guidance increase.
10 Top Losers
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock is crashing over 54% with its earnings report and a CEO change.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares are plummeting more than 47% after missing Q2 revenue estimates.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock is diving over 40% after cutting its revenue guidance.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares are tumbling nearly 39% without any obvious news today.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is taking a more than 36% beating following a recent rally.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares are sliding over 26% on missed Q2 estimates.
- Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) stock is dropping more than 21% after missing estimates.
- Know Labs (NYSEMKT:KNW) shares are decreasing over 21% after pricing a public offering.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is falling more than 20% with its Q2 earnings report,
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 19% on a lackluster guidance.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.