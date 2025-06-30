The AI That Sees Tomorrow’s Stock Moves Today

A Video Interview With Keith Kaplan, CEO of TradeSmith
Imagine seeing the market’s next move before it happens.
That’s no longer wishful thinking. It’s increasingly a reality as AI collides with the investment markets.
In today’s Digest, I sit down for a video interview with TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan to discuss a new trading tool that’s poised to reshape how investors navigate the markets – it’s a breakthrough AI system built to forecast stock movements with up to 90% certainty.
The tool is engineered to identify a stock’s “profit window” – you can think of this as the exact period it’s most likely to make a big move (increasing the odds of big trading profits).
In today’s interview, we cover:
- How AI is changing the investment landscape
- How Keith and his team have leveraged their programming skills to create a world-class trading tool for investors
- How retail investors can now use much of the same technology that professional firms utilize
Keith even uses screenshots to give you a better understanding of how it all works.
Bottom line: If you’d like to learn how to leverage AI to improve your trading results and/or make your trading process much easier, today’s interview is for you.
