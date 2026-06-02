IBM Just Became the Quantum King – Here’s the Trade Hiding in Plain Sight

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On the evening of March 30, 2026, Google Quantum AI quietly published a 57-page whitepaper that, in a more attentive market, should have sent cybersecurity stocks and crypto markets into chaos.
Instead, it barely registered.
Financial media stayed fixated on earnings headlines and short-term noise while one of the most important technological developments of the decade slipped past investors in plain sight.
I’m bringing it up today for one simple reason:
Anyone ignoring this story may be missing the next major narrative in tech.
Because buried in that paper was a conclusion that should have stopped investors cold.
How Quantum Broke Bitcoin
Google’s research suggests the encryption protecting every Bitcoin and Ethereum wallet on Earth could be broken using fewer than 500,000 physical qubits — roughly a twenty-fold reduction from prior consensus estimates.
And according to the paper, that milestone may be reachable by 2032.
Now, that timeline alone is important.
But one detail matters more than all the others:
Nine minutes.
That’s how long a sufficiently advanced superconducting quantum computer could theoretically need to derive a Bitcoin private key from its public counterpart.
Bitcoin’s average block confirmation time?
Ten minutes.
Think about what that means.
If a machine can crack a wallet faster than the network can confirm a transaction, this stops being some distant sci-fi problem.
That’s a live vulnerability.
That is the thesis we sat down with the next morning on my free daily show, Masters in Trading LIVE.
We pulled the chart. We did the math. We walked through a whole basket of stocks including IBM, RGTI, IONQ, QBTS, QUBT, INFQ, GFS, LAES. None of it was hidden. All of it was free.
If you want to see the precise moment the thesis was built, the nine-minute clip from that morning is right here.
Six weeks ago, this was just a story the media wasn’t picking up. Nothing more than a scientific breakthrough hidden among a string of headlines.
Today, it’s moved from speculation to a frantic race in the financial sphere. Because the government just signaled its confidence in the future of quantum cryptography with a massive stake that could turn one legacy player into the next Lockheed Martin.
The Government’s Big Bet on Quantum
Two weeks ago, the Department of Commerce wrote IBM a $1 billion check. And while most people probably weren’t clued into the story, I had been circling this deal for weeks.
Over at my free daily show, Masters in Trading LIVE, I went live as soon as the story broke.
The stock opened around $230 on Tuesday. By the end of the day, it closed over $250 — roughly twenty dollars a share, over a single trading session.
Anyone who owned a hundred shares of IBM walked into their kitchen, opened their phone, and discovered they had made about $2,000 in a day. They had earned that money the way the best money is always earned in this business: by being early, by being right, and by being patient enough to wait for the rest of the world to catch up.
Anyone who didn’t own IBM woke up to a CNBC chyron explaining what had happened. And underneath that chyron, the same unanswerable question that haunts every retail trader who has ever missed a move:
How did everybody else seem to know before me?
The answer is that they didn’t seem to know. They showed up early – and they used the unmistakable trail of smart money bets on the quantum complex preceding the deal to do so.
That’s the exact dynamic I highlight every day on Masters in Trading LIVE. And while I’ve been putting this story on my viewers’ radars for months, there’s an even bigger story brewing beneath the surface.
Because right as quantum breaks into the mainstream, I’m seeing a whole range of potential new trade setups emerging for smart investors.
In today’s essay, I’m revealing one of those exact picks to you for FREE. Because I believe every investor should have some exposure before quantum truly takes off.
But I don’t want you to stop at just one recommendation.
Last week, I laid out the exact system I’ve used for decades to discover opportunities just like today’s free pick.
It’s all in a special presentation I hosted with my friend and colleague Marc Chaikin. We broke down one system that analyzes more than 20 different factors—technical and fundamental—and turns all that noise into something simple: Bullish. Neutral. Bearish.
We call it the Convergence Trigger. And I’ve made a special replay of the full event available to anyone who’s interested. Just click here to learn all about the Convergence Trigger.
Now, let me show you why the quantum investing wave is only getting started…
One Thesis. Eight Names. One Vertical Day.
Here is what the quantum complex did on a single trading session — the same complex we walked through, name by name, the morning after the Google Quantum AI paper dropped:
- IBM +6.4% — roughly $1,400 in a single session on 100 shares
- RGTI +25.33% — now $21.16
- QBTS +27.31%
- INFQ +29.96%
- QUBT +17.63%
- GFS +13.15% — also a CHIPS Act recipient
- IONQ +10.62% — now $58.04
- LAES (SEALSQ) around $3.83 — $6 analyst target, +116% from here
Most of these names were beaten down year-to-date going into that morning. IBM and RGTI were both off roughly 24%.
The sector had been left for dead by most of Wall Street. Dismissed as a science project. Too speculative to bother covering.
But the thesis we built six weeks ago was not that these stocks were about to rip in a straight line.
I argued that quantum stocks were the most underpriced setup in the market. But with Google’s white paper, we now had a new timeline most institutions hadn’t yet adjusted to. That meant the patient money would eventually be rewarded when the larger story caught up.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury made the patient money look right – even if only the small caps like Rigetti and D-Wave got the initial headlines.
But the real story underneath the move is still IBM.
Think about it. One billion dollars under the CHIPS Act, matched by another billion in cash from IBM itself, to build the nation’s first purpose-built quantum chip foundry inside the Albany NanoTech Complex in upstate New York.
And the government did not write that check as a grant. It took an equity stake.
When the federal government becomes a shareholder in your company, the calculus of every other capital allocator on Wall Street changes overnight.
This is no longer venture-stage speculation. This is the same move the United States made when it chose Lockheed for aerospace, when it chose Intel for semiconductors, when it chose Boeing for civilian aviation. The country has picked a national champion, and that champion is IBM.
And here is the part that almost no other newsroom will explain to you in the coverage of this story: the foundry IBM is building will not just produce wafers for IBM.
It’s designed to manufacture quantum wafers for the entire industry, the same way Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) manufactures classical chips for everyone else in semiconductors.
TSMC did not become a seven-hundred-billion-dollar company by designing chips. It became one by manufacturing the chips that AMD, Apple, and NVIDIA designed.
IBM is now being positioned to occupy that same role in the quantum era. And the only way to own that piece of the value chain is to own IBM.
IBM specifically – and not one of those small caps – will keep ripping harder from here. And its entrenched position means it will maintain an edge in quantum for years to come. Just consider this…
- IBM already has two decades of leadership in superconducting qubit technology
- Over ninety deployed quantum systems worldwide — more than every other industry player on Earth, combined.
- The IBM Quantum cloud platform is already used by thousands of researchers and Fortune 500 enterprises.
- A credible hardware roadmap — Condor, Heron, Flamingo — points toward commercial, fault-tolerant quantum by 2029.
- Add a three-percent dividend, a two-hundred-billion-dollar market cap, and now two billion dollars of foundry capital with the United States government as a co-investor.
IBM’s own projection, cited in that announcement, is that quantum computing will create $450 to $850 billion of global economic value by 2040, sustaining a $90 to $170 billion market for hardware and software providers.
IBM is positioned to capture the largest single slice of that opportunity. And the U.S. Treasury has just confirmed, in cash, that it agrees.
Luckily for us, we saw that shift early. And we managed to build a position in a less-than-conventional asset tied directly to the quantum cryptography revolution.
How We Turned IBM’s Move Into Profits
When the Google quantum paper hit the wires six weeks ago, I spent that night reading all fifty-seven pages.
The next morning, I brought the thesis to the show. We pulled up IBM and walked through why the U.S. government would, eventually, need a national champion.
We pulled up the LAES options chain and looked at an 87% call-side skew on the 2027 LEAPS. We pulled up Rigetti, IonQ, D-Wave, the rest of the basket — and we built a framework.
The free trade I called that day was something different.
The last thing most of us want to do is open a crypto exchange account and learn what a wallet address is. And yet the free trade I shared the morning after the Google paper dropped was a coin.
It was Algorand, ticker ALGO — the only major blockchain that had already shipped post-quantum cryptography on its mainnet. It was already up roughly 20% by the time I called it on the show. It kept running.
What I did not expect were the messages that came in afterward. Members writing to tell me that ALGO was the first cryptocurrency they had ever owned in their lives.
Lifelong stock traders, in their fifties and sixties, opening a Coinbase account for the first time because the thesis was that clear and the setup made that much sense.
You don’t talk a lifelong equity trader into buying their first coin with hype. You do it with a fifty-seven-page Google paper and a quiet, careful walkthrough of why the math has changed.
That is the show. That is what we do every morning.
The retail investor finds out from CNBC. The professional finds out from the exact order flow we watch here at Masters in Trading LIVE. That’s our edge.
And that brings me back to the special event Marc Chaikin and I just hosted.
There is exactly one analyst in this country whose work I respect above all others when it comes to reading that institutional flow, and his name is Marc Chaikin.
Marc spent four decades on the trading floor. He built the Chaikin Money Flow indicator, which is now embedded in virtually every professional trading desk on Wall Street.
He has called the major market turning points of the last twenty years with a consistency that is, frankly, unfair to the rest of us. His analytical engine reads exactly the kind of institutional positioning that lifted IBM by six and a half percent before most of America even sat down for breakfast.
Last Thursday, we laid out a whole new way to read that institutional flow — live, on camera, for the first time.
The Convergence Trigger combines my pro setups – and Marc’s work on institutional money flow – to highlight the most profitable setups in the stock market.
We laid out exactly how the system works – and what the next IBM-style setup will look like before it announces itself.
The window where you can still position quietly, with conviction, ahead of the next leg — it’s still open right now.
But it closes the moment I take down this special replay of last week’s broadcast. After that, the rest of the crowd starts looking in the same place we are.
Watch the full replay right here.
The creative trader always wins,
Jonathan Rose
Founder, Masters in Trading