An Upgrade to the American Dream Is in Motion

When an Upgrade Changes Everything
If you used the Internet in the late 1990s, you likely remember the frustration of waiting.
Waiting for a single photo to load line by agonizing line…
Waiting for a webpage to appear…
Waiting for someone to hang up the house phone so you could get online…
And, of course, waiting through that robotic dial-up screech that my kids cannot relate to.
The truth is that back then, no one had any idea what the Internet really was. Dial-up Internet wasn’t fast enough to show us what was possible.
Streaming didn’t exist.
Online shopping was clumsy and unreliable.
Cloud computing was unimaginable.
Video calling? AI? That was science fiction.
The Internet was like a racecar with no wheels — all potential, no performance.
And then something extraordinary happened.
America upgraded.
Broadband arrived.
And suddenly, the clicks were almost instantaneous.
No more waiting…the tapping foot…the clenched jaw… the fingers drumming on anything within reach.
No more holding your breath, hoping the connection wouldn’t drop.
And just like that, the Internet stopped being a novelty and became the engine of the global economy — unleashing Amazon, Netflix, cloud computing, streaming, AI, smartphones, social networks, and trillions of dollars in new wealth.
That one upgrade didn’t just improve the system.
It transformed the world.
We’re standing at that same kind of turning point.
And the upgrade we’re about to receive is far bigger.
The Upgrade That Has Been 40 Years Overdue
For decades, the United States watched as manufacturing jobs, mineral supply chains, semiconductor production, and cutting-edge industries drifted overseas.
Gradually, the American Dream became increasingly difficult to attain.
We didn’t lose it overnight.
We let it rust.
We let it lag behind.
We let it become outdated — like an old device that still turns on but barely works.
Investing legend Louis Navellier put it bluntly:
We’ve been getting a raw deal. We’ve watched trillions of dollars leave our borders. We’ve watched our middle class get squeezed as costs rise and opportunities shrink. And we’ve watched rivals position themselves for the kind of prosperity that should have been ours.
Tech analyst Luke Lango agrees. He recently observed that as corporations rake in record profits, regular Americans are watching their hopes of the American Dream slip out of reach.
Little by little, America – the most innovative nation in history – became dependent on a geopolitical rival for everything from smartphone components… to missile guidance systems… to the materials powering the AI revolution.
We are now a nation that cannot build many of its own critical defense systems without Chinese-controlled inputs.
Just like the Internet in the 1990s, the American Dream is in dire need of an upgrade.
Now, at long last, the upgrade is here.
A staggering $11.3 trillion has already been committed to rebuilding the core of American industry — from rare-earth minerals to smart manufacturing, automation, robotics, nuclear energy, and semiconductor reinvestment.
This is not just a wish we hope will come true, or just another empty promise from a politician.
It’s happening.
And it begins with a single event taking place January 2 in Stillwater, Oklahoma — a moment that could mark the official opening of America’s industrial revival.
Why This Moment Could Ignite a New Economic Boom
When American industry gets an upgrade, markets follow.
Here is macro investing analyst Eric Fry:
Trillions of dollars from corporations, foreign governments, and Washington are flowing into small, overlooked U.S. suppliers – the “picks and shovels” behind AI, automation, nuclear power, and semiconductor buildouts.
Government and corporate megadeals are already creating explosive moves: Similar companies have already surged 200%–400%+ in weeks after stakes, contracts, or strategic partnerships.
So, Louis Navellier, Luke Lango, and I have teamed up to zero in on the firms that are best positioned to capitalize on this wave, and they are not household names by any stretch of the imagination.
These are little-known firms with enormous potential.
Eric, Luke and Louis all view the market differently.
- Louis is the quant.
- Luke is the world-class technologist.
- Eric is the global macro investor.
When all three reach the same conclusion…
It’s a special situation.
That’s the driving force behind their upcoming event, The American Dream 2.0 Summit.
At Monday’s event, Eric, Luke and Louis will reveal:
- The tiny firm likely to ignite the January 2 transformation
- The under-the-radar companies positioned for 2,400%… 3,500%… even 8,500% potential upside
- How America’s industrial upgrade will reshape the next decade of wealth creation
- And the 2026 Power Portfolio – the one-year stock portfolio engineered to beat the market during this massive transition
If you believe America can come roaring back…
If you believe new fortunes will be made in the next great economic upgrade…
And if you want to be early — not late — to what could be the biggest shift in a generation…
You need to attend this special event next Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Just like broadband triggered the birth of cloud computing, the rise of billion-dollar startups, the explosion of AI, and a decade-long bull market…
The upgrade of the American Dream can do in the coming year.
Click here now to reserve your seat for the American Dream 2.0 Summit happening at 10 a.m. Eastern next Monday.
The upgrade is coming.
Don’t miss your moment to be on the right side of it.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace