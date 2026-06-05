The SpaceX IPO Just Hit the Reality Wall (Plus, the Trades Behind It)

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After repeated failures and a fortune lost on the floor of the ocean, Cyrus Field pulled off the impossible, laying a working telegraph cable across the Atlantic. Suddenly, Queen Victoria and President Buchanan could trade greetings in mere minutes instead of prolonged weeks of no news. Naturally, Field became an instant national hero… but three weeks later, the cable went cold.
The backlash was brutal. The same newspapers that had cheered him began trading in ideas that Field’s entire operation had been a swindle from the start… a scheme to pump a worthless stock and dump it on a gullible public.
A few even insisted the messages had been faked. So, what am I getting at here? It’s simple: Field had run headlong into what I call “the reality wall.”
SpaceX’s Reality Wall
The Reality Wall is the moment the hype runs out of road and the hard, unforgiving truth of the engineering catches up.
Most ventures die at that wall. But Field’s did not.
He spent eight more years chasing it (going broke in the process); and in 1866, he finally laid a cable that worked. Once it held, it went from being an experiment and borderline scam, to becoming the nervous system of global finance, commerce, and news for the next hundred years.
I’ve been thinking about Cyrus Field all week, because the SpaceX IPO just hit its reality wall. The $2 trillion hype trade that had been carrying every space stock higher slammed into its first real valuation and governance gut-check. The financial commentators came out swinging – “the number is absurd,” they said, “the index fast-tracking is a grift on retail,” “this is a dump on your 401k.” The whispers have started. So, is the parade is over?
Here’s the question that actually matters, the one that separates the initial public offerings that mint fortunes from the ones that vaporize them: does this trade burst through the reality wall, or die at it?
“Everyone else is 10, 15, 20 years behind.”
Every IPO has hype. Every IPO eventually meets the wall. GoPro (GPRO) met it and never recovered. Fitbit (FIT) met it and faded. Facebook (META) met it too… a brutal drawdown in its first couple of years… and then bulldozed straight through and became one of the most valuable companies on earth. The difference is never the hype. It’s what’s standing behind the hype.
What’s Behind the SpaceX IPO
Behind SpaceX is the hardest business on the planet. They literally call it rocket science.
Just how hard it is became apparent this past week, when Blue Origin’s rocket exploded before it even cleared the ground. This is Jeff Bezos we’re talking about – one of the great business minds of our era, with effectively unlimited capital – and his rocket blew up on the pad.
Only two companies on earth have turned rocket science into a reliable, repeatable commercial machine: SpaceX and Rocket Lab (RKLB). That technical moat is enormous, and in an age where most moats are eroding, this one is getting wider.
Everyone else is 10, 15, 20 years behind.
Now layer on what that moat unlocks – orbital computing, satellite intelligence, geospatial observation, national defense, eventually point-to-point travel that gets you from Los Angeles to Beijing in about an hour. Does that last one sound like science fiction? Of course it does. So did a mainstream $30,000 electric car when Tesla (TSLA) went public in 2010, and people laughed at that, too.
Sixteen years later, Tesla is the most valuable automaker in the world. This is a founder who has turned science fiction into reality before – more than once, with the most ambitious projects imaginable.
If I’m betting on anyone to break through the wall, it’s the man with the longest track record of doing exactly that, a fresh IPO war chest of roughly $75 billion, and Tesla’s balance sheet behind him.
And that “grift on your 401(k)” accusation? Take the emotion out and it falls apart. You want the indices to own a $2 trillion company.
Picture an index fund that doesn’t hold one of the four or five most valuable businesses on earth – that isn’t protecting you, it’s handing you a broken, inefficient portfolio. The fast-tracking is the market scrambling to build a sensible index for a wave of trillion-dollar IPOs the rules were never written for.
“Knowing which is which is the whole game.”
Here’s where it gets interesting for your portfolio, though, because the reality wall isn’t only a space story. The same pattern is flashing across the entire AI Boom.
The AI Signal Under the Noise
Take Nvidia’s (NVDA) move into the PC chip market for the first time in its history – a market Intel has owned for decades. Read past the headline and it tells you two things.
First, the smartest company in AI is now betting heavily on Physical AI – pushing intelligence out of the cloud and onto the device, which puts names like Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ) squarely in the path of the next leg of this buildout. Second, that new chip is built on ARM (ARM) architecture.
All roads lead back to the foundry when it comes to printing chips. All roads lead back to ARM when it comes to running them. Every one of those chips sold sends a royalty back to ARM. That’s a quiet toll booth on the entire AI economy.
Then there’s the software bounce, where I’ll do something most analysts won’t: admit I got it wrong. I called this a dead-cat bounce. It wasn’t. A 45% rally off the lows, a clean bounce off the 200-week moving average – that’s real technical strength, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise.
But strength in the tape doesn’t resolve the long-term risk that AI eventually collapses demand for ordinary software. The market is finally getting selective. The names that own proprietary data and live inside a workflow AI can’t easily replace – the nervous-system businesses – deserve their bounce. The pure-function names riding the same tide don’t.
Knowing which is which is the whole game.
And watch the drones. They went red-hot before the Iran War, then ice-cold the moment the thesis got validated and everyone sold the news. Now an unexpected jolt of good news out of the White House looks like it could reawaken the trade.
We’ve seen this exact movie with quantum stocks a few weeks ago: red-hot, ice-cold, a policy catalyst, then liftoff. The drone names – AeroVironment (AVAV), Kratos (KTOS), Red Cat (RCAT) – look to be a few weeks behind that same blueprint.
Pull it all together and the signal underneath the noise is the one we’ve been pounding the table on for months. Seven, eight, nine of the 11 sectors can close red while tech rips 2% to 3% higher.
That isn’t random.
That’s the cleanest expression yet of an economy being weighed down by stagflation while the AI train refuses to slow.
We are in the later innings here. Not the ninth but not the fourth, either. The music is still playing, and you stay on the floor as long as it does. The trade is simple, and it hasn’t changed: own AI, and forget almost everything else.
In this week’s episode of Being Exponential With Luke Lango, we walk through exactly where these reality-wall setups sit on the charts… the technical support levels worth watching across space, chips, and drones, and the specific names we think burst through rather than break against the wall.
Watch the full episode here. Also, be sure to subscribe to Being Exponential on X (formerly Twitter) for more exclusive content.