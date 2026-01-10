Hidden Danger Behind the Market’s Gains

How To Start the New Year Right
Imagine waking up every day to Monday morning.
That’s what a lot of people experience the first week of January when we have to return to our regular routine … sometimes dubbed “the January Blues.”
The alarm goes off too early. The bed feels heavier than it should. The calendar is suddenly full again.
That’s how January hits a lot of people. The holidays are over, the glow is gone, and real life comes rushing back all at once. The relaxed schedule disappears. The inbox is overflowing.
January means cold weather, short days, and less natural sunlight, which can disrupt the body’s internal clock and lower serotonin and vitamin D levels.
By mid-January, many New Year’s resolutions have already fallen by the wayside – leading many people to feel guilty, inadequate, and disappointed.
Also in mid-January, all that holiday spending quietly shows up on your credit card statement.
Why 2025 Was Strong
Despite the bumps along the way (remember the tariff tantrum in April?), the stock market meandered higher in 2025 to set new record highs. The volatility was real, but underneath the surface, the one thing that matters most drove the market.
Earnings.
Here is how investing legend Louis Navellier summarized 2025 for his Accelerated Profits readers.
One of the reasons why the stock market hasn’t been derailed by all the negative headlines and fear-mongering financial media is that we remain in one of the best earnings environments in years.
FactSet expects the S&P 500 to achieve 12.1% average earnings growth in calendar year 2025, and earnings will accelerate to an average of 14.5% in calendar year 2026.
As a result, growth stocks stepped into the spotlight this year – and our Accelerated Profits stocks have garnered their fair share of the attention.
If you’re not familiar, Accelerated Profits is Louis’ most aggressive service. He only trades the elite 1% of all stocks in the market by using strict fundamental principles and highly selective quantitative analysis. This service focuses on the top stocks about to hit their stride, those with extremely high earnings and sales growth.
In Accelerated Profits in 2025, Louis sold 31 stocks for gains (some full, some partial), including seven that achieved triple-digit gains ranging from 102% to 555%. He also sold eight stocks that posted double-digit gains between 11% and 98%.
Even accounting for stocks that lost value, Louis’ subscribers saw an average realized gain of nearly 50% in 2025.
That kind of outperformance is characteristic of Louis’ 40+ years in the market.
Gains in a Market Trend
Last year, Louis recommended more than a dozen gold stocks. When I commented that I’d never seen him with so many gold recommendations, his response was characteristic of why he has been so successful.
“They have the earnings!”
In November, Louis recommended IAMGOLD (IAG) to his Accelerated Profits subscribers, arguing that not only gold prices but earnings were the primary reasons for the pick.
Third-quarter revenue increased 61% year-over-year to $706.7 million, up from $438.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings soared 66.7% year-over-year to $0.30 per share, compared to $0.18 per share in the third quarter of 2024. The consensus estimate called for earnings of $0.22 per share, so IAMGOLD posted a 36.4% earnings surprise.
Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the analyst community has increased earnings estimates by 36.7% in the past three months. Fourth-quarter earnings are now forecast to surge 310% year-over-year to $0.41 per share, up from $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue is forecast to jump 95.6% year-over-year to $919 million.
Since the recommendation, IAG has outpaced the market by a factor of 5 to 1.
IAG is still available below Louis’ buy below price, so there is still time to get in on this trade.
In the Baltimore area, the sun is back to setting after 5 p.m. As the days get longer, it might be easier to shake off any post-holiday blues.
Regardless, your portfolio should never rest, and following Louis into his next trade can make for a profitable 2026.
