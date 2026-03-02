The latest earnings report from CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) sent shares tumbling nearly 20% in a single trading session — and for investors eyeing the dip, the questions are now piling up faster than the answers. Before you buy, here’s what you need to know.
1. What Caused the CoreWeave Stock Collapse?
Wall Street got caught flat-footed. Margins deteriorated sharply across the board, and forward guidance came in well below expectations. Most alarming: CoreWeave plans to deploy $2.60 in capital for every dollar of revenue it expects to generate in 2026 — a ratio far above what analysts had modeled.
The market’s verdict was swift and severe.
2. Did Anyone See This Coming?
I did — and the signal I saw came from inside the company.
Before the earnings report landed, CoreWeave’s own executives were quietly unloading shares at a pace that raised serious red flags. Senior officers sold millions of shares, many within days of receiving them. That kind of urgency from insiders rarely signals confidence.
3. Is CoreWeave Actually a Tech Company?
Not in the way most investors think.
Strip away the AI branding and CoreWeave’s business looks more like a leveraged leasing operation than a technology firm. It raises capital, acquires hardware, rents it out, and uses the proceeds to service its debt. The margins of a lender. The debt load of a lender. And unlike true software businesses, it doesn’t get more efficient as it grows.
4. How Exposed Is CoreWeave to Losing Key Customers?
Extremely. Two customers account for more than three-quarters of the company’s revenue. That kind of dependence doesn’t just create risk — it eliminates pricing power entirely.
Management acknowledged during its most recent earnings call that rates for AI computing capacity failed to rise in 2025, even as demand accelerated. With operating margins forecast to shrink further in 2026, the revenue base is both concentrated and under pressure.
5. What Is CRWV Stock Actually Worth Right Now?
At current prices, the risk-reward math is difficult to justify.
A rigorous fundamental analysis puts my fair value estimate around $100 per share — close to where shares traded before the selloff. But for investors seeking adequate compensation for the company’s debt burden and business risks, the right entry point is materially lower than that.
Could momentum and retail enthusiasm push shares higher anyway? Absolutely. But there’s a difference between a trade and an investment.
6. Why Am I Calling CoreWeave the Next MARA?
Because I’ve seen this movie before.
MARA Holdings was supposed to deliver leveraged exposure to bitcoin’s rise. Instead, the stock dramatically underperformed the underlying asset — weighed down by the same forces now bearing on CoreWeave: commoditized output, relentless capital requirements, and no durable competitive advantage. The parallel isn’t flattering.
7. Where Should AI Bulls Put Their Money Instead?
The long-term case for AI investing remains compelling. The question is whether CoreWeave is the right vehicle.
Companies with proprietary software, defensible technology moats, and self-funding business models offer a very different risk profile — one that doesn’t depend on perpetual debt financing to stay competitive. Two specific names are already on my radar.
