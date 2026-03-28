This $1.8 Trillion Risk Could Hit Your Portfolio

Another crisis for the markets … build your fortress portfolio to withstand anything
For nearly a thousand years, the Theodosian Walls of Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul) stood as one of the most formidable defenses ever constructed.
The strength of the Theodosian Walls didn’t come from a single imposing barrier, but from a carefully engineered system built in layers.
A wide moat stretched across the front, slowing invaders before they could even reach the structure. Beyond it stood an outer wall, and behind that, a much taller and thicker inner wall.
Towers were spaced at regular intervals along the walls, giving defenders visibility and the ability to strike from multiple angles. Even if attackers managed to breach one layer, they found themselves exposed in the open space between walls, vulnerable before they could press forward.
Underneath it all was a solid foundation, designed to endure for centuries, supported by constant maintenance and reinforcement.
These walls had depth, redundancy, and strength beneath the surface. They weren’t built for appearance but for endurance.
That’s exactly the kind of strength today’s market is demanding.
The Headlines You May Be Missing
Operation Epic Fury has created significant uncertainty in the markets. But while investors are focused on the immediate headlines, a quieter risk is building beneath the surface – and it has the potential to do far more lasting damage to long-term wealth.
That’s why today’s environment needs a different kind of portfolio – one built like a fortress.
The burgeoning crisis in the private credit market is flying under the radar of most investors. If not for the war, these headlines would be creating a lot more anxiety.
From Bloomberg:
From CNN:
The private credit industry – valued at about $1.8 trillion – is suffering from significant defaults and fears that AI disruption could hurt software companies, which account for about 30% of its loans, according to JPMorgan.
Earlier this week, Apollo Global Management and Ares said they are limiting shareholder withdrawals in their private credit funds amid a surge in investor requests across the industry.
Meanwhile, Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of a private credit fund run by KKR and Future Standard, sending it into “junk” territory after more of its borrowers stopped paying their loans.
Investing legend Louis Navellier has been calling out this danger for more than a year.
In December, during our semi-annual Omnia roundtable with all the analysts, Louis was bullish on the market’s prospects in 2026, but he called out this problem as one to watch.
If you want to be scared, private credit is a problem.
Dodd-Frank created the private credit industry because banks won’t lend to people unless they’re perfect. So, if your credit score isn’t above 800, you’re 798, they kick you out to private credit, they mark up the loans, and they pay 11% yields to investors because they leverage those loans. Well, now the default rate is rising, there’s a problem.
JP Morgan lost 170 million with Tricolor. BlackRock’s got a problem with the Utah bundler of loans; they might lose half a billion dollars.
Since then, the negative headlines have come fast.
Now, you might be thinking…
“Why should I care about private credit? I don’t own any of these funds.”
Even if you’ve never invested a dollar in private credit… many of the companies you do own depend on it.
As Louis has been saying, this $1.8 trillion market has quietly become the go-to funding source for thousands of businesses that couldn’t qualify for traditional bank loans. This is especially true in areas such as software, where easy money helped fuel rapid growth.
For years, that system has kept weaker companies alive, helped others expand faster than fundamentals would justify, and allowed investors to ignore the weaknesses.
But that environment has changed.
Interest rates are higher. Defaults are rising. And lenders are starting to pull back.
Many of the companies leveraging that cheap money are about to lose access to the very thing that’s been keeping them afloat. And when that happens, the impact won’t stay contained inside private credit funds – and ripples will extend throughout the stock market.
You can probably guess what we’ll see.
Companies miss earnings. Debt becomes harder to refinance. Layoffs begin.
Then, stock prices fall fast.
So, you don’t have to be in the private credit market to start to feel the effects.
You just have to own the wrong stocks.
Can your portfolio withstand the pressure?
Just like the Theodosian Walls weren’t defined by a single layer of stone… the strongest companies today aren’t defined by a single metric.
They’re built in layers.
And that’s exactly what Louis Navellier’s system is designed to identify.
Every week, Louis runs a quantitative analysis on more than 6,000 stocks—grading them from A to F based on the same kind of structural strength that made those walls so effective.
Not surface-level traits like hype or recent price momentum, but the deeper layers that determine whether a company can endure real stress.
We’re talking about stocks with superior fundamentals:
- Strong, consistent cash flow
- High return on equity
- Expanding profit margins
- Low debt relative to assets
And, of course, whether institutional investors are quietly accumulating shares.
When all of those layers are in place, stocks get an “A” in Louis’ Stock Grader system.
These are the market’s true fortress companies.
On the other hand, stocks with weak fundamentals, such as high debt, deteriorating margins, and negative cash flow, are the ones leaning on today’s private credit system to survive.
And if that system continues to crack, there isn’t a second wall behind them.
The DNA of a Fortress Company
In Louis’ Breakthrough Stocks service, he recommends smaller companies with superior fundamentals … the ones few have heard of that can explode higher over time.
In September, he recommended Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC), a full-service construction company.
That’s not a flashy AI darling. Instead, it’s a company known for large-scale transportation and civil construction. In late February, the company posted blowout earnings, proving why Louis’ system identified it as a strong buy.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings surged to $1.07 per share, compared to a loss of $1.49 per share in the same quarter a year earlier. The consensus estimate called for adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share, so TPC posted a 16.3% earnings surprise. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 41.1% year-over-year to $1.51 billion, beating estimates of $1.35 billion.
Even amid recent market volatility, the stock has held up well, rising more than 20%.
The stock is below Louis’ buy price of $90, so there is still time to get into this trade.
Louis just released a deep dive into the growing cracks in private credit that details not only how to protect your portfolio, but how to benefit as this crisis redirects enormous currents of capital through the financial system.
As I noted above, he identified this risk months ago, and has been putting his subscribers in the best position to protect themselves – and even profit – when the market starts to show cracks.
Maybe you’re in a credit fund, or maybe just exposed to the collateral damage without even realizing it – either way, you should make time to watch Louis’ free presentation that explains the risks and can help position you to profit.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace