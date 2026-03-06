Volatility Is the New Normal. Breakouts Are the Edge.

If the market feels faster and more chaotic than it used to, you’re not imagining things.
In today’s Friday Digest takeover, our hypergrowth expert Luke Lango explains why modern markets behave differently than they did even a decade ago. With algorithms executing the majority of trades and geopolitical headlines hitting the tape at all hours, prices can shift before most investors have time to react.
The result is a market that feels unpredictable – unless you know where to look.
Luke argues the key isn’t trying to forecast every headline, but identifying when a stock quietly shifts from consolidation into momentum – what traders call a Stage 2 breakout – before the crowd catches on.
Below, Luke walks through how this framework works and why it has helped flag some of the market’s biggest winners over the last few years before their major runs.
And for a deeper dive, he’s put together a free presentation explaining how his upgraded system scans thousands of stocks to find these setups – and he reveals one name the system just flagged. You can watch that broadcast right here.
On Saturday, at roughly 9 a.m. in Tehran, explosions lit up the Iranian capital.
Wall Street didn’t wait for the morning shows. It didn’t wait for analysis. It didn’t even wait for traders to wake up.
Within milliseconds, trading algorithms had already processed the headlines, recalculated risk, and started selling.
By the time most of us saw “U.S.-Israel strikes Iran” on our phones, equity futures were sharply lower, oil was spiking, and volatility was jumping.
No panic on a trading floor. No shouting brokers.
Just machines.
This is how markets work now. Wars don’t slowly ripple through investor psychology anymore. They hit the wires — and algorithms pull the trigger.
More than 70% of U.S. equity trades are now executed by algorithms (and in certain high-frequency windows, that figure approaches 90%).
At the same time, retail participation has surged, with brokerage cash flows jumping more than 50% last year.
Fast machines. Record individual participation.
That combination creates a market that feels jumpier than ever.
I hear it from readers all the time: “I’m doing everything right… and it still feels like I’m one bad afternoon away from losing months of progress.”
That anxiety is real — and rising.
Just look at the extremes:
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX) down 75% in six months…
- Bill Ackman reportedly losing $400 million on that trade in three months…
- And a profitless “meme” stock like Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) rallying 900% while stronger peers finished the year down.
No wonder investors feel on edge.
So what’s the answer?
Not prediction. Not panic.
A process.
Treat volatility as information, and then focus on the one signal that tends to survive chaos: breakouts.
The opportunity isn’t in reacting to headlines. It’s in recognizing when a stock quietly shifts from consolidation into momentum, before the crowd shows up.
That’s what we’ll walk through next…
Chaos Is an Asset Class… If You Have the Right Map
Volatility doesn’t care about your retirement timeline.
It doesn’t care how “strong” the fundamentals look on paper.
When missiles strike while we sleep, the algorithms start firing before most investors have poured their first cup of coffee.
And just like that, months of steady gains can evaporate in an afternoon.
If your strategy depends on markets moving calmly and gradually, you have a problem.
Yet momentum traders are having their best stretch in years. Study after study shows momentum strategies tend to outperform over time.
The reason is simple.
You’re not predicting the future.
You’re reading the present.
But spotting genuine momentum before it becomes obvious requires more than instinct. It requires a system
Introducing Stage Analysis: The Hidden Architecture of Every Stock
In 1988, trading pioneer Stan Weinstein outlined a framework in his book, Secrets for Profiting in Bull and Bear Markets, that changes how you see stock charts.
His thesis: Every asset moves through four stages.
- Stage 1: Sideways consolidation, largely ignored.
- Stage 2: Breakout and sustained advance.
- Stage 3: Distribution, as smart money exits.
- Stage 4: Decline.
The money is made in Stage 2.
Consider a few examples…
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) entered Stage 2 in May 2023 around $9. By late 2025, it traded above $200.
Carvana Co. (CVNA) broke into Stage 2 at nearly $7 in May 2023. It climbed more than 6,500%.
The investors who caught those moves didn’t need insider information. They recognized the Stage 2 setups before the rest of the market showed up.
That’s the power of stage analysis.
A System That Does the Work for You
Identifying true Stage 2 breakouts across thousands of stocks before they move requires serious analytical horsepower.
That’s why my team and I have built a system that quantifies Weinstein’s framework into a proprietary scoring model – grading thousands of stocks in the market from 0 to 5 based on the strength of their momentum setup.
In back-testing, it flagged eight of 2025’s top-performing stocks before their big runs, including:
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC)before a 1,100% move.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) before an 865% surge.
- MP Materials Corp. (MP) months before the Pentagon deal and a partnership with Apple Inc. (AAPL) sent it to the moon.
The system doesn’t chase headlines.
It looks for one thing.
Stocks on the verge of entering Stage 2.
In a market driven by algorithms and geopolitical shocks, reading price structure instead of predicting headlines isn’t optional.
It’s essential.
The Window Is Open, but It Won’t Stay That Way
AI has fueled a powerful bull market. But history shows late-stage rallies can accelerate – and then reverse just as quickly.
That doesn’t mean you sit on the sidelines.
It means you use the right tools while the opportunity is still there.
Volatility isn’t going away.
Geopolitical shocks aren’t going away.
Algorithms aren’t going away.
But chaos always produces outliers – stocks entering stealth bull markets while the rest of the headlines scream crisis.
The question is whether you have a way to find them.
