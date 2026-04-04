The Market Has Already Changed … but Most Investors Haven’t

The signal most investors aren’t seeing … and how to find it today.
Imagine starting an online business that isn’t available to 80% of Americans.
When Amazon went public in 1997, only about 20% of Americans had Internet access.
And, frankly, it looked ridiculous. Below is a screenshot of the website from those early days.
Not only was Internet usage low, but only about 37% of Americans even owned a computer in 1997.
So, investors who gambled on Amazon’s IPO were betting on an online book seller with no profits and very little reach, taking on established names like Barnes & Noble.
It’s easy to see why many investors dismissed the stock.
But inside Amazon, CEO Jeff Bezos wasn’t thinking about books.
In his 1997 shareholder letter, he called it “Day 1 for the Internet” – and made clear the company would “invest aggressively” in building its customer base, brand, and – perhaps most importantly – its infrastructure to create an “enduring franchise.”
Books were just the starting point. The revolution in a new online retail infrastructure was the real story.
We all know how this story turned out…
One share of Amazon bought then would become 240 shares today due to stock splits, and now sells for well over $200.
Those who understood what was coming and moved early built a fortune. Everyone who waited for confirmation might still have made money, but not to the extent of early movers.
A similar thing is happening right now in the stock market
People who understand the changes happening in the market have already changed their strategy… while retail investors stick to the same old methods of investing.
But it’s not 1997 anymore. You don’t have to guess what those insiders are thinking.
And you don’t have to wait years for their ideas to play out.
Today, the people building the future leave a trail for folks to follow. For those who know where to look, the trail isn’t difficult to find. They just have to follow what key insiders are doing…
Every time they write code…
Every time they release a new tool…
Every time other developers adopt their work…
They’re leaving a trail to where the next big breakthroughs are happening. Signals that can show up weeks – and sometimes months – before the market catches on.
That’s why some of the world’s smartest investors have already adapted.
They’re no longer relying on earnings reports, analyst upgrades, or any other data that could demonstrate that a company has “proven itself.”
Instead, they’re following this new trail, and detecting early signals to make short-term moves – getting in early and out before the rest of the market even as a chance to react.
In fact, one former hedge fund insider, working for our corporate affiliate Stansberry Research, has built an entire system around this idea…
The power of following “alternate signals”
This market approach identifies stocks with the potential to make major moves in as little as 90 days.
It has nothing to do with options…
Just following the same kind of “insider signals” that helped early investors spot companies like Amazon long before the rest of the world caught on.
Here’s a simple way to think about it…
Most investors follow what companies say by tracking earnings calls, press releases, and analyst coverage.
But the real signal often shows up in what companies do—before they say anything at all.
The signal is in what developers are building… and what other developers are adopting.
The signal is when a new tool, platform, or piece of code starts spreading rapidly among engineers…
Those are signs that something important is happening beneath the surface.
And by the time that shift shows up in quarterly earnings, the stock has usually already moved.
How to see it in action
This former hedge fund manager is going to reveal exactly how it works in a new presentation…including the name of one stock his system is tracking right now.
Next Tuesday, April 7, at 10 a.m. ET, you’ll have the chance to hear about his truly unique strategy at the Market Tremors 2026 event. The system behind it has flagged 442 winning trades since 2017 and could have turned $10,000 in each trade into nearly $620,000.
This strategy has virtually nothing to do with war in Iran, or any market indicator or trend you’ve likely heard about.
And that’s the point…
The man behind this hedge-fund-caliber trading strategy uses a system to analyze stocks and businesses in a way that few, if any, other analysts do. It stems from his years of expertise working at hedge funds and in the private sector as a tech insider.
Plus, the volatility we’ve seen so far in 2026 is a tailwind for this strategy, as it’s designed to deliver triple-digit gains in just 90 trading days… and then do it again, and again.
After signing up, you’ll get more details about the Market Tremors 2026 event, including stories about one of the world’s most envied hedge funds… what it really takes to find an edge on Wall Street… and a closer look at the man behind this strategy.
Then, just for tuning in next week, you’ll hear much more about this opportunity, plus two free stock recommendations… one to buy and one to avoid.
Sign up here now to make sure you don’t miss anything at this free event from our friends at Stansberry Research.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace