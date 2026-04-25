Three AI Stocks Surging As the Market Meanders

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Bear talk? A bull market is still going on…
Earlier this week, multiple roads were closed in Albany, N.Y., when a black bear climbed a tree and spent hours lounging on a branch.
The bear was eventually shot with a tranquilizer dart and caught in a net held below the tree.
Credit: Albany Police Department
The roads were reopened. The bear was turned over to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and eventually released away from population centers.
For drivers, this was just an inconvenience. Traffic was rerouted temporarily, and it took them a little longer to reach their destination.
But if investors get their portfolios rerouted by the threat of a bear market, the potential risks to their retirement can be far greater than just an “inconvenience.”
That’s how folks should think about the bear market talk we often hear in the media.
From MarketWatch:
From Barron’s:
Of course, Operation Epic Fury in Iran and the accompanying gyrations in oil prices have certainly led to market volatility. But anyone scared out of the market by this talk is being done a disservice.
Money Is Flowing to These Stocks
Investing legend Louis Navellier has been vocal that anyone not bullish on the market is making a big mistake. Just this week, earnings on some of his top stocks proved his point.
Here’s Louis from his Growth Investor podcast to subscribers:
We’re seeing more proof that the data center boom is alive and well.
GE Vernova (GEV) is surging after reporting first-quarter orders that were double its sales. That tells you everything you need to know about how large the backlogs of these AI infrastructure companies have become.
These companies book the orders first, and then those orders flow through to sales and earnings later. And that is why the winners in this infrastructure buildout continue to act so well.
GEV is up 90% since Louis’ initial recommendation, but just as importantly, it’s up 76% YTD, compared to the 4% gain in the S&P.
But it isn’t just data center stocks that are surging.
One of Louis’ recommendations develops and supplies advanced electronics for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications.
He recommended Elbit Systems, Ltd. (ESLT) long before Operation Epic Fury. Since the initial recommendation, the stock is up more than 128%, but year to date, the stock is up 48% compared to the market’s 4% gain.
Louis’ focus has always been on fundamentally superior stocks – those with growing revenue and earnings. And GEV and ESLT certainly fit the bill.
Here Louis’ summary of Elbit’s quarterly report from March.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose 11.3% year-over-year to $2.15 billion, and earnings jumped 42.4% year-over-year to $169.9 million, or $3.56 per share. The consensus estimate called for fourth-quarter earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, so Elbit Systems posted a slight revenue surprise and a 13.4% earnings surprise.
Elbit Systems also noted that it ended the year with an order backlog of $28.1 billion. For fiscal year 2025, the company achieved total revenue of $7.94 billion and earnings of 598.0 million, or $12.75 per share. That represented 16.3% annual revenue growth and 52.7% annual earnings growth. These results also topped estimates for revenue of $7.9 billion and earnings of $12.32 per share.
The stock is trading below Louis’ buy below price, so he is still bullish on the pick.
There are still many exciting opportunities left in 2026. For example, Louis has been researching a new government project, code name: “Golden Dawn.”
It’s being developed in a hidden government lab in Tennessee, where 40,000 scientists are finishing work on an AI computer 283 trillion times more powerful than today’s data centers — spanning more than 700 miles and built to speed up AI breakthroughs by 36,000%.
When Golden Dawn launches, it could instantly leapfrog ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok – and trigger a $100 trillion reset of the AI markets.
Louis reveals the one stock at the center of it in his latest presentation, which you can watch right here.
Stocks Accelerating Through the Volatility
The AI megatrend has kept marching forward, regardless of negative headlines related to the U.S./Iran war. Tech investing expert Luke Lango reminded his readers that this trend is inevitable and no amount of uncertainty in the Middle East will stop it.
The economy has split into two large groups. Luke told his readers:
On one side: AI infrastructure stocks posting blowout results, raising guidance, and struggling to keep up with demand.
On the other: traditional companies cutting forecasts under the weight of rising costs.
Same economy. Radically different realities.
The AI Boom is not just surviving the current macro turbulence. It is accelerating through it. And everything tethered to old-economy inputs — energy costs, consumer discretionary spending, rate-sensitive balance sheets — is getting crushed under the weight of them.
As proof, one need only look at the stocks Luke bought after the start of Epic Fury (Feb. 28).
Not long after the start, Luke went on a buying spree for his Innovation Investor subscribers, taking advantage of the market downturn that followed the onset of hostilities.
One of Luke’s picks is a name you might not associate with AI Infrastructure – Corning (GLW). Here is Luke’s explanation of how it fits into the AI megatrend.
GLW is the picks-and-shovels play on the optical interconnect revolution. The company is the dominant global manufacturer of optical fiber, and as AI datacenter networking shifts from copper to optical — a transition already underway and accelerating — GLW’s optical fiber business should see a multi-year demand surge.
As the market has been meandering close to even since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, GLW has risen 31% since Luke’s recommendation.
Same as Louis, Luke is seeing abundant market opportunities today, well beyond GLW and fiber optics stocks.
One relates to a bold prediction he made for 2026: AI leader OpenAI will go public THIS YEAR – and that this IPO will shatter ALL previous Silicon Valley records and create thousands of new millionaires.
Investors should remember that Google’s IPO instantly created 900 millionaires.
Nvidia’s IPO created more than 27,000 just among its employees.
Luke has found a way for retail investors to participate, and he shares it in a new presentation you can view for free right now.
The media likes to trade on bear market fears. But bear talk this year has probably scared a lot of investors into missing the bull markets that are going on behind the headlines.
Make sure you’re not taking an unnecessary detour that delays or damages your financial goals.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace