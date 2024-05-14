FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

GROY Stock Earnings: Gold Royalty Meets EPS for Q2 2024

Gold Royalty just reported results for the second quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings May 14, 2024, 7:53 am EDT

Advertisement

GROY stock - GROY Stock Earnings: Gold Royalty Meets EPS for Q2 2024

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Gold Royalty (NYSEMKT:GROY) just reported results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Gold Royalty reported earnings per share of -1 cent. This met the analyst estimate for EPS of -1 cent.
  • The company reported revenue of $2.89 million.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2024/05/groy-stock-earnings-gold-royalty-for-q2-of-2024/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC